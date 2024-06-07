"European mission" - Cristiano Ronaldo makes social media post as he joins up with Portugal squad ahead of 2024 Euros

Cristiano Ronaldo has shared an encouraging message on X ahead of representing Portugal in the 2024 Euros. The summer tournament could be Ronaldo's last major tournament playing for the national team.

The Al-Nassr star shared a photo of himself in front of the Portugal national team logo, alongside a caption in Portuguese:

"Missão Europeu"

The words translate to "European mission" (via X).

The 2024 Euros will be Cristiano Ronaldo's sixth time participating in the competition. He'll be looking to secure his third international trophy, following the 2016 Euro and the 2018-19 Nations League. Being at the twilight of his career at 39, this could be the Al-Nassr's star final chance at securing another international title.

Portugal coach Roberto Martinez reveals Cristiano Ronaldo is ready to "give everything" for the Euro 2024

Roberto Martinez recently showered praises on Cristiano Ronaldo in a pre-match press conference ahead of Portugal's international friendly match against Croatia on June 8.

Martinez also spoke about Ronaldo's current form and contribution to the team in the upcoming Euros. He said he has been consistent and emphasized that he's ready to give everything for the team.

"Ronaldo is having very consistent performances, there is no doubt that he is an incredible scorer. It is his sixth European Championship, the only one who has played in five, it is a unique feat in world football," Martinez said. (via Ojogo)

"We create competitiveness with 23 field players, we make decisions and Ronaldo is ready to give everything. There is no other player in world football who gives what Ronaldo can give us," he added.

Martinez's comments do justice to Cristiano Ronaldo's numbers. The Portuguese legend has scored 44 goals and provided 13 assists in 45 appearances across all competitions for Al-Nassr this season. He also became the first player to be the highest scorer in four different leagues, adding another record to his name.

Cristiano Ronaldo began playing for the Portugal national team in 2003 and has since then scored 128 goals in 206 appearances for the national team. He is the all-time top scorer for Portugal and in international football.

He was in incredible form for his country during the Euro qualifiers, with 10 goals and one assist to his name in nine appearances. He led his team to win all 10 games during the qualifiers.