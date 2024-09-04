"Even if they are 50 years old they can still achieve" - Croatia star hails Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric ahead of Nations League clash

Borna Sosa hailed Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric ahead of the upcoming UEFA Nations League. Croatia and Portugal play against each other in the first clash of the tournament on September 5 at Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica.

Croatian defender Sosa spoke about both Real Madrid legends and said (via @TheNassrZone on X):

"Ronaldo is a story in himself. He has achieved so much in football and in life, it is difficult to say anything negative about such a player. We have Luka, they bring quality to the pitch. They are so experienced that you cannot underestimate them at all, even if they are 50 years old, they can still achieve something."

Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric shared the pitch for six years from 2012 to 2018 during their tenures at Real Madrid. The duo won one La Liga title, one Copa del Rey, two Supercopa de España, four UEFA Champions League titles, two UEFA Super Cups and three FIFA Club World Cups together at Los Blancos.

Earlier, both Ronaldo and Modric's former Real Madrid teammate Toni Kroos heaped praise on the duo and said (via @MadridXtra on X):

"Cristiano and Luka are addicted to success during their career. That doesn't stop. And they have decided not to stop at the peak - like 95% of all players, by the way - but to enjoy football a little longer, and that is also a good way. And if they are happy with it, everything is good."

Croatia and Portugal have faced each other eight times in the past, out of which Cristiano Ronaldo's side won six matches while Luka Modric's team registered one with one game ending in a draw.

Luka Modric praised Cristiano Ronaldo’s contributions at Real Madrid

Luka Modric claimed Cristiano Ronaldo was one of the best players he has ever played with, describing the Portuguese forward as "out of this world" during his time at Real Madrid. Speaking about Ronaldo in a special La Liga Golazos edition, the Croatian midfielder highlighted Ronaldo's contributions to Los Blancos and said:

"I think everyone will agree that Cristiano was one of the best, if not the best player for Real Madrid. Everything that he did and achieved in Real Madrid in eight or nine years, how long he was here, was something out of this world.

"In terms of scoring goals, titles, individual records, team trophies, he was so influential. He was a leader on and off the pitch."

Cristiano Ronaldo won the 2018–19 UEFA Nations League with Portugal while Luka Modric contributed to Croatia ending as runners-up in 2022-23.

