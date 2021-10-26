“Even the greatest player in the world needs adaptation time” - Ludovic Giuly says Lionel Messi cannot be expected to hit the ground running overnight at PSG

Lionel Messi has had a slow start to life at PSG following his move from Barcelona to the French capital this summer. However, the Argentine's former teammate at Camp Nou, Ludovic Giuly, has said that Messi was always going to take some time to adapt to a new environment.

While Messi has scored three times in as many Champions League games for PSG, he is yet to open his Ligue 1 account after four games. Nevertheless, Giuly said that Messi's slow start to life at PSG is understandable, as he had almost no offseason training. Giuly said about Messi's struggles at PSG:

"From a simple statistical point of view, it can be considered a surprise. But let's not forget that even the greatest player in the world needs time to adapt. Do you think it's obvious to spend your entire career at a club like Barca and change your life, like that, almost overnight?"

"He, in addition, did not prepare for the start of the season. He was coming home from vacation and, within 48, 72 hours, his life changed."

It goes without saying Lionel Messi has multiple friends in the PSG dressing room, and language isn't a serious barrier. However, Giuly believes adapting to a new system and new league will take some time for the Argentine. He added:

"Even though many in the locker room speak Spanish and that he found there selection mates, there's nothing that really upsets the habits. Afterwards, he also has to adapt to a new system on the ground, to his new teammates, a new stadium, a more physical commitment than in Spain… it's not that easy to assimilate all that."

The football world was shocked when Lionel Messi parted ways with Barcelona this summer. The Blaugrana couldn't offer Messi a contract extension without falling foul of La Liga's financial fair-play rules, which ended the Argentine's 17-season stint with the club.

After departing Camp Nou, the Argentine signed a two-year contract with PSG, with the option to extend it by a year.

Lionel Messi made his PSG debut in a 2-0 victory over Reims in Ligue 1 on August 29. The Argentine struggled to connect with his new teammates, and failed to make an impact on the game.

It has been the case in three other domestic games he's played so far too. The Argentine has featured in four Ligue 1 fixtures this season, but has no goals or assists to his name.

Messi, though, has opened his PSG account in the Champions League. He scored his first PSG goal against Manchester City before netting a brace against RB Leipzig.

