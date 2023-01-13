“Even prime Messi cannot save this current Chelsea” – Twitter reacts as Chelsea suffer damaging 2-1 defeat to Fulham

Chelsea fans believe that not even Lionel Messi could help save the club as their poor form continued with a 2-1 defeat to London rivals Fulham on Thursday (January 12) night. To make matters worse, new loan signing Joao Felix was sent off on his debut.

Graham Potter's side continued to struggle as Marco Silva's high-flying Cottagers deservedly beat them. The Blues' bad luck carried on as their former winger Willian scored their opener in the 25th minute.

The Brazilian cut inside and sent a right-footed effort deflecting past Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga. Potter's men looked to react, with debutant Felix pulling the strings and threatening. They got a vital equalizer in the 47th minute when Kalidou Koulibaly squeezed the ball in from close range to level proceedings.

However, it was downhill from there for the Stamford Bridge giants when Felix was given his marching orders in the 58th minute. The Portuguese attacker smashed into Kenny Tete with his studs showing. It got worse in the 73rd minute when Fulham capitalized on boasting an extra man.

Carlos Vinicius, who was filling in for the suspended Aleksandr Mitrovic, headed home a winner to send Craven Cottage into a frenzy. It compounded Chelsea to their eighth league defeat of the season.

Blues fans are begging to know when the nightmare ends as they sit 10th in the Premier League table, trailing fourth-placed Manchester United by 10 points. The number 10 many would love to have in their side is Messi.

However, the Stamford Bridge faithful are doubtful even the legendary Argentine could help change things for Potter's men. Here are some reactions from fans on Twitter to another miserable night for the Blues, with many unhappy with their manager:

Mod @CFCMod_ 🏽 This is officially worse than 15/16. Thank you Potter. Thank you spineless bastards posing as footballers. Thank you Boehly. Thank you shit medical staff. This is officially worse than 15/16. Thank you Potter. Thank you spineless bastards posing as footballers. Thank you Boehly. Thank you shit medical staff. 👍🏽

Juma @juma_malenga Marcos Silva His Team Is Leading And His Busy Giving Instructions To His Players. While Potter Just Standing Folding Hands Like An Orphan Looking At Rich Kids Eating Marcos Silva His Team Is Leading And His Busy Giving Instructions To His Players. While Potter Just Standing Folding Hands Like An Orphan Looking At Rich Kids Eating 😭😭

Consumption to production..PO @Ohis_alibaba @iam_brau Even prime Messi can not save this current Chelsea...with Potter Chelsea is finish @iam_brau Even prime Messi can not save this current Chelsea...with Potter Chelsea is finish

DavzyFolamz5000 @DavzyF Sacking Potter, employing an interim, and targeting Diego Simeone in the summer would be such a Chelsea thing to do. Sacking Potter, employing an interim, and targeting Diego Simeone in the summer would be such a Chelsea thing to do.

💭 @datguyumar jamz🥷🏾 @jamzinhoo How did arsenal fans survive 3 years of “trust the process” I already want to off myself How did arsenal fans survive 3 years of “trust the process” I already want to off myself😭😭😭😭 form Potter In and Potter Out factions and go at each other, it’ll be over in no time twitter.com/jamzinhoo/stat… form Potter In and Potter Out factions and go at each other, it’ll be over in no time twitter.com/jamzinhoo/stat…

GABOS ♟️ @ThaWorldzUrz Graham Potter going back to sheltered accommodation at full time Graham Potter going back to sheltered accommodation at full time

MY DREAM @oluwatumininu23 Potter is so delusional your player was given a red card and no changes in formation and no sub what a coach #PotterOut Potter is so delusional your player was given a red card and no changes in formation and no sub what a coach #PotterOut

linebreaker @ballisnotabomb Potter should get all the blame for not starting Jorginho which messed up our tempo and pace btw... That was the first mistake and then starting Havertz and mount again. When is this guy going to learn ffs?? Potter should get all the blame for not starting Jorginho which messed up our tempo and pace btw... That was the first mistake and then starting Havertz and mount again. When is this guy going to learn ffs??

steph @stephhh7_ I must say Potter definitely isn’t sleeping I must say Potter definitely isn’t sleeping

Buzi Brown @buzibrownie I have this feeling that this is Graham Potter's last game. If he gets sacked, all I can say is thank you for taking us out of the UEFA Champions League group. I have this feeling that this is Graham Potter's last game. If he gets sacked, all I can say is thank you for taking us out of the UEFA Champions League group.

Todd Boehly: we still trust in our manager and we are still going to back him up with the right players Chelsea fans waiting for Potter to be sackedTodd Boehly: we still trust in our manager and we are still going to back him up with the right players Chelsea fans waiting for Potter to be sackedTodd Boehly: we still trust in our manager and we are still going to back him up with the right players 😂😂😂 https://t.co/nXESnpRxzx

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola uses Messi when making a claim over Chelsea sticking by Potter

Guardiola claims he didn't need time at Barcelona because he had Messi.

Chelsea's defeat was their fifth in seven league matches and only placed more pressure upon Potter's shoulders. He arrived at Stamford Bridge in September, succeeding Thomas Tuchel, and was handed a six-year contract.

The consensus was that the new Blues owners were seeking a long-term plan and that Potter was the right man for the job. However, his side are at dangerous risk of missing out on the top four.

Guardiola wants the west London giants to stick by Potter despite the slump they are currently enduring. He argued that he kicked off his Barcelona career without needing time because he had Messi to call on (via GOAL):

"I’d say to Todd Boehly, give Graham Potter time. Give him time. All the managers need time and he is right. I know at big clubs results are important but give him time. What he did at Brighton as outstanding, but all the managers need time he is right. In Barcelona I didn’t need two seasons because I had [Lionel] Messi there."

Potter's men host Crystal Palace next on Sunday (January 15), and they need a positive result.

