"Every day of the week" - Paul Merson says Manchester United should make a move for 25-year-old Premier League star instead of Antony 

Paul Merson believes Manchester United should turn their attention to Newcastle winger Allan Saint-Maximin this summer instead of Ajax forward Anthony.

According to Sky Sports, the Red Devils have had a €90 million bid for Antony rejected, with Ajax reportedly seeking closer to €100 million. The 22-year-old right-winger has netted 25 times in 82 appearances for the Dutch giants.

Merson claims he cannot understand why Manchester United don't instead buy flamboyant Newcastle winger Saint-Maximin.

The 25-year-old has enjoyed an excellent start to the season and gave Kyle Walker a torrid time during the Magpies' recent 3-3 draw with Manchester City.

Speaking to Sky Sports, former Arsenal and England playmaker Merson proclaimed (as quoted by The Chronicle):

“If I’m Man United I take Saint-Maximin over Antony every day of the week. That’s why I don’t see it. What this lad does, I know he don’t score goals, a lot of goals and a lot of assists, but boy does he take that ball up the pitch. I think that might come with scoring goals."

He added:

“Newcastle fans won’t want me to say it and I’m sure Newcastle won’t sell him.”

Pundits debate whether Allan Saint-Maximin could play for Manchester United

Speaking on the 3-3 draw with the champions, Clinton Morrison was also full of praise for the skilful winger, as he added:

"I thought the whole team played outstanding, in particular [Allan] Saint-Maximin. It was one of the best [individual performances] of the season for sure. He was unplayable.”

However, former Rangers forward Kris Boyd believes that Saint-Maximin must start adding goals to his game if he wants to join a team like Manchester United.

The former Nice forward has netted just 12 times in 96 appearances for the Tyneside club, with his most recent strike coming nearly nine months ago.

Boyd proclaimed:

“For what he’s got, when you’re looking at goals, the first season he came [he scored] three [goals], four assists. The second season three goals, four assists. The next season five goals and five assists. So everyone’s going on about this superstar but he’s got to do better."

He continued:

“His last goal was on the January 15 against Watford at home and everybody tells us that Newcastle were brilliant in the second half of the season and he’s your talisman. Something doesn’t add up.”

Former Tottenham defender Michael Dawson further added:

“Last week he was magnificent. Will he go to a Man United, a Man City? No chance. I think that’s the next level to consistency and that’s why they’re there and if they don’t, like Manchester United, they get criticised. Newcastle are trying to get into that bracket and challenge for top six.”

