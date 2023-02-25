“Every team he plays, he makes it better” – Owen Hargreaves names player who can solve Chelsea’s problems

According to former Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves, midfielder N'Golo Kante will be a key player for Chelsea to turn around their poor run of form.

The Blues have had a tough season, as they are languishing in 10th place in the Premier League table and have taken six points in their last five games.

Speaking to Premier League Productions (via Optus Sport), Hargreaves said:

“I think if Kante comes back… Every team he plays, he makes it better, whether it’s Leicester [City], Chelsea, France. If they can find a way to get him back fit, that will make a huge difference. That covers up a lot of the issues [for Chelsea].”

Kante has missed the majority of the season after he suffered a hamstring injury in their 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur in August.

Thomas Tuchel was the manager at the time of his last appearance, which means Graham Potter has never had the opportunity to use the Frenchman. He is now back to full-time training. However, will not feature in the team's upcoming Premier League clash against Tottenham on February 26, according to Potter.

The Guardian @guardian Chelsea’s N’Golo Kanté returns to training as club target new deal theguardian.com/football/2023/… Chelsea’s N’Golo Kanté returns to training as club target new deal theguardian.com/football/2023/…

The Blue's biggest problem this season has been scoring goals. They have bagged just 23 goals in 23 league games this season. This is 12 less than the next worst scorers in the top 10.

While Kante's return might not directly help in goalscoring, his much-needed energy in midfield will be a big boost for the club.

Joao Felix could make loan move permanent to Chelsea in summer

Joao Felix could move to London on a permanent basis at the end of the season.

Atletico Madrid attacker Joao Felix, who is on loan at Chelsea, has expressed his desire to stay at Stamford Bridge beyond this season. The forward, who had a difficult time in the Spanish capital, moved to London on loan in the January transfer window.

Sun Sport @SunSport Joao Felix reveals why he wants to STAY at Chelsea after loan transfer ends thesun.co.uk/sport/21511883… Joao Felix reveals why he wants to STAY at Chelsea after loan transfer ends thesun.co.uk/sport/21511883…

Speaking to Eleven Portugal, he said:

“The position I play in and the way we play at Chelsea is different to how we play at Atlético, I have more freedom to practice my football, to be at my best level. I feel good here.”

Spanish outlet Fichajes also reported that Felix was not interested in playing under Diego Simeone for Los Colchoneros.

Signing a premium talented attacker like Felix for the long term could be of vital importance to Graham Potter's men. He has already scored one goal in four appearances for the club.

