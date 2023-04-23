"Everyone who has gone through this club has failed" - Zinedine Zidane urged to snub move to European giants and join PSG instead

Former Paris Saint-Germain fullback Raymond Domenech has urged Zinedine Zidane to join PSG instead of Juventus.

Reports have recently emerged linking Zidane to be appointed as Juventus manager ahead of next season (via GOAL). The club have already held talks with their former player and barring financial issues, a move seems likely. The Bianconeri are seemingly set to sack Massimiliano Allegri and appoint Zidane.

Domenech, however, has claimed that the Frenchman should join PSG instead as it would be a 'more ambitious' move. He said:

"PSG would be more ambitious than Juventus because there are more things to do. At Juve, he arrives and knows how it works, he knows he would have no worries. He will finish among the top 3 in Italy and will play in the European Cup."

He added:

"But in Paris, there is everything to do. Take control, build something and above all succeed. Everyone who has gone through this club has failed, so succeeding at PSG is an ambitious project."

The Parisian side are likely to part ways with Christophe Galtier after just one year in charge. The French manager failed to help the Ligue 1 giants win their maiden UEFA Champions League trophy.

Zidane has been linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain in the past but has rejected them multiple times. At Juventus, meanwhile, he is expected to get similar respect and authority he had during his successful managerial stint at Real Madrid.

The Frenchman completed a three-peat UEFA Champions League trophies, among other honors, during his managerial spell with the Spanish giants.

Christophe Galtier hails Kylian Mbappe after PSG's win over Angers

The Parisians beat Angers 2-1 away in Ligue 1 on Friday, April 21. Kylian Mbappe scored a brace while Sada Thioub scored for the hosts. The double took Mbappe's tally to 34 goals in 37 appearances across competitions this season.

After the game, manager Christophe Galtier hailed the French forward's goalscoring prowess and personality. In his post-match press conference, he said:

“Kylian is a great competitor. When he scores, he does it above all for the team and so that it can win. He has this personality and this obsession to want to break records, to always be the first.”

Mbappe is PSG's all-time top scorer with 205 goals in 254 appearances.

Meanwhile, with the win over Angers, the Parisians moved one step closer to another Ligue 1 title as they hold a nine-point lead over Lens.

