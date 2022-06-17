"Everyone looks good on YouTube" - Jack Wilshere comments on Arsenal's potential new signing 

Jack Wilshere has admitted he has no idea about Arsenal's possible new signing, Fabio Vieira. The former Gunners midfielder admitted he looked up the Portuguese star on YouTube but added that 'everyone looks good' in videos.

Vieira was linked with Manchester United in the past few weeks, but it is Arsenal who have jumped ahead in the race. They have agreed a deal with FC Porto, and reports suggest he is having his medical today.

Wilshere was on talkSPORT's Drive yesterday when news broke about Vieira's move to Arsenal. He admitted that he had not heard much of the midfielder and said:

"I will be honest, I haven't heard too much about him. I put him up on YouTube when I saw it. He looks good. Everyone looks good on YouTube. But he looks like he has got a bit. Six goals and 14 assists from midfield. That's impressive. We all knew that Arsenal had to make some signings because they are in Europe. They need to get a bigger squad, so they are making moves, which is nice. They will know about him. Watched him, scouted him and looked at his numbers. Time will tell, so it could be a bargain."

Arsenal agree deal to sign Fabio Vieira from FC Porto

FC Porto have confirmed the transfer of Fabio Vieira to the Emirates. The Portuguese side have released a statement and revealed the financial details of the move as well.

The Gunners are paying €35 million for the midfielder, who finished last season with six goals and 14 assists, with another €5 million based on achievements at the club. The signing, when completed, would be the third move of the summer for the Gunners.

Matt Turner was announced in February, but the goalkeeper moved to the Emirates this summer, while Marquinhos was signed last week from Sao Paulo.

Reports suggest Mikel Arteta's side are far from done in the transfer window as they look to add more players to the squad. They have been linked with a move for Leicester City star Youri Tielemans and Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus.

