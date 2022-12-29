“Everyone needs this so-called striker” – Agbonlahor insists 30-year-old forward will not join Manchester United

Gabriel Agbonlahor has insisted that Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson will not join Manchester United amidst the latter's need for a new striker.

Mason Greenwood's indefinite suspension, coupled with Cristiano Ronaldo's exit via mutual consent last month, has left United two strikers short. Moreover, they lost Edinson Cavani this summer and did not sign a new No. 9 as a replacement.

Manager Erik ten Hag has publicly admitted that the Red Devils are in the market for a new striker ahead of the January transfer window. Agbonlahor was discussing potential options for the Premier League giants up front in January.

Fulham's Aleksandr Mitrovic, Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez, and Wilson were the three names that were mentioned. The former Aston Villa forward gave a blunt verdict, saying he doesn't see any of these strikers playing for Manchester United in the near future.

He said on talkSPORT (h/t HITC):

"They have to wait for the right player to come through. Look at Liverpool getting [Cody] Gakpo, Manchester United would have been disappointed in losing out on him. I think Marcus Rashford can play there. Martial can play there. I think they are (good enough)."

He added:

"Who is out there? Everyone needs this so-called striker – Callum Wilson won’t leave Newcastle (for Manchester United). Mitrovic, I am not sure. You look at Lautaro Martinez, I am not sure, either. He wasn’t great at the World Cup.”

It remains to be seen if Wilson is a striker that will catch their eye this winter. Having cost the Magpies £20 million in the summer of 2020, the England international has proven to be worth the money.

The 30-year-old has scored 26 goals in 55 league games for Newcastle since joining them from AFC Bournemouth.

Manchester United eyeing two Atletico Madrid strikers

Ten Hag was reportedly left frustrated after Liverpool swooped in to reach an agreement to sign long-term Manchester United target Cody Gakpo. But that hasn't deterred the club's pursuit of a new No. 9.

According to AS, United are keeping an eye on Atletico Madrid strikers Alvaro Morata and Joao Felix. The two have scored a total of nine goals in a combined 38 games across competitions this season for Los Colchoneros.

The Portugal international is up for sale, as confirmed by Atletico president Gil Marin earlier this month. Morata, meanwhile, is set to enter the final 18 months of his contract at the Wanda Metropolitano in January.

If he doesn't renew his deal, 2023 could be the ideal time for the Spanish club to cash in on him.

