"Everyone needs time" - Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola weighs in on Andre Onana's start to life at Manchester United ahead of derby

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has shown support for Andre Onana amid a difficult start for the Cameroonian goalkeeper at Manchester United.

Guardiola will take his Cityzens to Old Trafford on Sunday (October 29) where his in-form attackers will come up against Onana. The 27-year-old joined Erik ten Hag's side in the summer from Inter Milan for £47.5 million.

Onana was heralded as one of the best ball-playing goalkeepers in Europe at the time. However, he's made a chaotic start with Manchester United, making several costly errors. He's kept four clean sheets in 13 games across competitions, conceding 20 goals.

Guardiola has insisted the former Barcelona academy goalkeeper is exceptional and stressed that everyone needs time to adapt to the Premier League. He said (via Manchester Evening News):

"I remember we have a common friend who spoke very highly of him but personally I met him in Amsterdam. He's an exceptional player and now at United."

Guardiola added:

"Everyone needs time [to adapt to PL], not just the managers but players, keepers. Everyone. Some times people are quicker but I have a high opinion of him as a keeper."

Manchester City beat Inter 1-0 in the UEFA Champions League final last season to clinch the continental treble. However, Onana impressed in that game, making three saves, and making two high claims while displaying his ball-playing abilities.

Guardiola was asked whether he was worried about the Cameroon international putting in a similar performance on Sunday:

"Hopefully not, hopefully we can beat him, but before the game I always expect the best of the players we are going to face. I prefer to see the strengths than the weakness they have. He saved a pen in the last minute which helped them to stay in contention to qualify for the last 16. Mentally it’s a good boost for them."

Manchester United's No.1 made a last-gasp penalty save in his side's 1-0 win against FC Copenhagen in the Champions League on Tuesday. Fans are hopeful it proves to be a turning point in his Red Devils career.

Guardiola lauded Manchester United goalkeeper Onana's performance in Manchester City's win against Inter

Manchester City's Erling Haaland failed to bag against the former Inter goalkeeper.

Guardiola spoke highly of how Onana reads the game following Manchester City's 1-0 win against Inter in the Champions League final in June. The Spanish coach claimed the Manchester United shot-stopper made their mission to complete a continental treble more difficult:

"When you have a goalkeeper like Onana who can read perfectly where everyone is to pass to, with (Hakan) Calhanoglu and (Nico) Barella, then the strikers hold it up and move the ball around. It is very, very difficult. It would be a tiny bit easier without this goalkeeper, but still very tough.”

Manchester United moved for the 2023 Ballon d'Or nominee a month after that final. He was a standout performer for Inter last season, keeping 19 clean sheets in 41 games across competitions as the Nerrazzuri won the Coppa Italia.