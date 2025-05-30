“Everyone is talking to me about that" - PSG star Ousmane Dembele reacts when asked if he could win the 2025 Ballon d'Or

PSG winger Ousmane Dembele is only focussed on the upcoming UEFA Champions League final with Inter Milan despite talks of the Frenchman potentially winning this year's Ballon d'Or.

Dembele, 28, has had a superb campaign for Luis Enrique's side, particularly on the continent. His eight goals and four assists in 14 games - with goal contributions in five straight knockout games (two goals and three assists).

After a slow start to life at the Parc des Princes since arriving from Barcelona, Dembele has had a superb sophomore campaign, propelling the Parisians to the cusp of a historic continental quadruple and Dembele into the Ballon d'Or race.

“Everyone is talking to me about that, but as I have said before, before thinking about the Ballon d’Or, you have to win the Champions League,” the Frenchman told TNT Sports (via GetFootballNewsFrance).

“When you’re a PSG player, there are much more important things than individual trophies; you have to think about bringing home this trophy (Champions League).”

The Parisians are seeking to become the newest team to win the UEFA Champions League, having fallen 1-0 to Bayern Munich in their only other appearance in the final five years ago.

A few tidbits about Inter Milan vs 2025 Ballon d'Or contender Ousmane Dembele's PSG

PSG head coach Luis Enrique

Inter Milan and PSG are meeting in the UEFA Champions League for the first time. Ousmane Dembele, a 2025 Ballon d'Or contender, will hope to keep French clubs' perfect record against Italian sides in the final. Marseille's win over AC Milan in the 1993 final, which was also in Munich, is the only previous such instance.

While the Nerazzurri were in treble contention a few weeks ago, they could end the season without any major silverware after failing to win Serie A or the Coppa Italia.

Filippo Inzaghi's side are looking to add to their 2010 triumph under Jose Mourinho, with no Italian team winning the competition since then. It was also the year the Nerazzurri had won the treble.

The Parisians, though, will draw heart from the fact that the previous three Champions League finals in Munich - (1979 Nottingham Forest, 1993 Marseille and 2012 Chelsea) - have produced first-time winners. Could Luis Enrique's side keep the trend alive on Saturday?

