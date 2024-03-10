"Everyone wants to lump in" - Ex-Manchester City star Micah Richards weighs in on Alexander-Arnold's claim about Liverpool's trophy success

Micah Richards has hit back at Trent Alexander-Arnold's controversial claim that trophy success means more to Liverpool than Manchester City.

Alexander-Arnold has ignited a war of words between the two title rivals. The Reds clash with the Cityzens at Anfield today (March 10) and both have the opportunity to go top of the Premier League.

Liverpool's vice-captain made a bold claim that his club values winning trophies more than City due to both clubs' evolutions:

"Our trophies will mean more to us and our fanbase because of the situations at both clubs, financially. How both clubs have built their teams and the manner in which we’ve done it probably means more to our fans."

This was met with a huge backlash from the Etihad as Erling Haaland and Ruben Dias refuted those claims. Haaland took a dig at Alexander-Arnold by recalling winning the treble in his debut season with Pep Guardiola's side.

Richards is the latest Manchester City name to get drawn into the debate regarding Alexander-Arnold's comments. Their former right-back liked to hear such fighting words from the Liverpool star, telling Sky Sports:

"I loved it, I thought it was good. How many times do we see people talk about 'oh they've got no personality... they're just like robots."

However, Richards was clear that he disagreed with Alexander-Arnold's suggestions. The English pundit went on a passionate rant defending his former club's growth:

"People always go on like Man City was created in 2008 when we got the investment. But, Man City was getting 20,000-30,000 (attendance) in the lower leagues. They've come from good stock and now they're starting to win things everyone wants to lump in."

Guardiola has become Manchester City's most successful manager. The Spaniard helped them win the UEFA Champions League for the first time in their history last season.

Richards acknowledged the amount of money the Cityzens have spent but highlighted their success:

"Yes they have spent a lot of money but they've got a great manager, great players, they've won the treble, won the league multiple times!"

Expand Tweet

Guardiola's City can become the first team in English football history to win four consecutive Premier League titles. They have enjoyed an era of dominance, winning seven titles since 2012. Liverpool halted their rivals' supremacy in 2020 when they ended a 30-year league title drought.

Jurgen Klopp defended Alexander-Arnold and insisted Liverpool respect Manchester City

Jurgen Klopp was adamant Liverpool respect Manchester City.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was asked about Alexander-Arnold's comments ahead of the two sides meeting at Anfield. The German coach laughed it off (via talkSPORT):

"I had a few people telling me what I should say (laughs). I am not sure how often we have to say in this club how often we respect City."

Klopp expressed his admiration for Guardiola and his star duo Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne. He compared the latter to the Merseysiders' iconic former captain Steven Gerrard:

"Pep is the best manager in the world. I have a good life not being even close to that, incredible players, the best No.9, De Bruyne will go down in history with Steven Gerrard, imagine that conversation!"

Expand Tweet

The flames have been fueled ahead of a crucial league showdown between the title rivals today. Arsenal moved to the top of the league after beating Brentford yesterday, but are just a point above Liverpool and two above Manchester City.