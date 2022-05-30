"Everything is possible in football" - 24-year-old breaks silence on future amid interest from PSG, Chelsea and Manchester United

Christopher Nkunku has opened the doors for a possible RB Leipzig exit amid interest from Chelsea, PSG, and Manchester United. The Frenchman has claimed 'everything is possible' while adding that the Ligue1 giants remain his favorite club.

Nkunku is a hot property in the transfer market, with his stocks rising further after Manchester City snapped up Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund. Kylian Mbappe also put an end to his transfer saga by penning a new deal at the Parc des Princes.

Hadrien Grenier @hadrien_grenier Christopher Nkunku en conf de presse : « Je l'ai toujours dit : Paris c'est ma maison, mon club de coeur. (…) Je ne ferme aucune porte. Tout est possible dans le football. » 🗣 Christopher Nkunku en conf de presse : « Je l'ai toujours dit : Paris c'est ma maison, mon club de coeur. (…) Je ne ferme aucune porte. Tout est possible dans le football. » 🔴 Christopher Nkunku en conf de presse : « Je l'ai toujours dit : Paris c'est ma maison, mon club de coeur. (…) Je ne ferme aucune porte. Tout est possible dans le football. » 🇫🇷🗣

Ahead of France's UEFA Nations League match against Denmark, Nkunku added fuel to rumors of a possible RB Leipzig exit. Chelsea, PSG, and Manchester United have been linked with Nkunku, and he admitted there is a chance of leaving the Bundesliga side. He told L'Equipe (via 90min):

"Paris, I've always said it, it's my home, my heart club. I don't close any doors. Everything is possible in football. It's flattering to have the biggest clubs in the world interested in me. But it's also flattering that Leipzig is doing everything to keep me. We are in June, and I am focused on this gathering."

Chelsea and Manchester United target on leaving PSG

Nkunku left PSG in 2019 to join RB Leipzig for a reported €13 million fee. The Frenchman was keen to play more and decided to leave the Ligue1 side.

Speaking to the media about the decision, the Frenchman had said:

"I needed more game time and I wanted to grow, both as a footballer and a man. I made the right decision."

Bundesliga English @Bundesliga_EN



Adding free-kicks to his extensive repertoire to join the One of many @C_Nk97 worldies this seasonAdding free-kicks to his extensive repertoire to join the #BundesligaGOTS nominees list. One of many @C_Nk97 worldies this season 🌎⚽Adding free-kicks to his extensive repertoire to join the #BundesligaGOTS nominees list. 👏 ✅ https://t.co/gvtaJ1YKaK

Continuing to talk about the changes at the German side and how he has found his feet, Nkunku added:

"There's not really a secret, I adapted. I wasn't starting from scratch. When I played as a number 8, I was the kind of midfielder that managed to get a chance to score every game. There were a lot of times when I wasn't clinical enough to finish the move off. I've now built myself up physically too, I'm more able to shrug off challenges."

Chelsea and Manchester United are looking to bolster their attack this summer, while PSG are keen on re-signing their former player as they eye a rebuild.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava