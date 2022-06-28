"Everything's fine" – Gerard Pique's close friend explains how Barcelona star is coping after Shakira breakup

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique split with his long-time partner and pop star Shakira earlier this month. However, the defender's close friend and streamer Ibai Llanos has stated that he is coping up well.

Llanos has also claimed that the 35-year-old's off-field troubles are not hampering his preparations for the 2022-23 season. The defender's friend was quoted as saying the following (via Los 40):

"It's not that he's had a difficult time, and also the press has talked a lot, but now he's preparing for the season with FC Barcelona and he's doing well. Everything's fine."

Gerard Pique and Shakira first met each other prior to the 2010 FIFA World Cup on the set of a music video. Their 12-year long relationship has now ended after the Barcelona star was accused of cheating.

The couple also have two children, namely Milan and Sasha.

It is worth mentioning that the Spaniard was in the news recently after he was pictured with a Chelsea bag at Wimbledon.

According to reports, the veteran footballer bought Chelsea merchandise for his children who are fans of Thomas Tuchel's side.

Following break up with Shakira, Gerard Pique could also have a difficult season with Barcelona

Gerard Pique has already had a difficult summer following the 2021-22 season after splitting up with pop star Shakira. However, he could also have a difficult time on the pitch with Barcelona.

The Spaniard had an injury-hit season last time around, which only saw him make 27 appearances in La Liga. The centre-back had missed the last four games of the season due to a muscular injury.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Barcelona have released their new away kit for next season.



The shirt features a map of the city 🤩🗺 Barcelona have released their new away kit for next season.The shirt features a map of the city 🤩🗺 https://t.co/573XtOFYCG

Things could get even more difficult for the former Spanish international. Barcelona are in the market for a new centre-back this summer.

According to Spanish outlet SPORT, the Catalan giants are looking to sign Sevilla defender Jules Kounde in the ongoing transfer window. On top of that, the Blaugrana are also expected to announce the arrival of Danish defender Andreas Christensen on a free transfer.

These signings could drop Gerard Pique down the pecking order at the Nou Camp. It is also worth mentioning that the Catalan giants already have two young defenders in the form of Eric Garcia and Ronald Araujo.

Despite his age and uncertainty over regular first-team football, Pique still has a contract with the La Liga side until 2024.

