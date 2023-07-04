Ex-Barcelona man Arthur defines Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and Luis Suarez in one word

Brazilian midfielder Arthur Melo, who has played for Barcelona, recently described Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and Luis Suarez in one word.

Arthur shared the pitch will all the superstars. He was teammates with Messi and Suarez at Barca. The Brazilian is an international teammate with Neymar and also played with Ronaldo at Juventus.

Speaking about Cristiano Ronaldo, Arthur said (via Mundo Deportivo):

"Goalscorer."

He termed Lionel Messi as:

"Alien."

Arthur said about Neymar:

"Talent."

His one word for Luis Suarez was:

"Competitiveness."

All four superstars are some of the best players in modern era. Arthur is among the rare players to have shared the pitch with all of them.

The midfielder returned to Juventus after the end of his rather underwhelming loan spell with Liverpool. He spent most of the campaign on the sidelines, making only one appearance.

When Neymar chose between Cristiano Ronaldo's right foot and Lionel Messi's left foot

In 2016, Neymar was asked whether he would choose Cristiano Ronaldo's right foot or Lionel Messi's left foot. The Brazilian was teammates with Messi at Barcelona at that time. Speaking to UOL, the winger said:

“I’d take Messi’s left foot, with all due respect to Cristiano, because my right foot is pretty handy too.”

He was teammates with Messi not only at Barcelona, but they reunited at Paris Saint-Germain when the Argentine moved to the French club in 2021. The duo shared the pitch a combined 206 times across competitions and combined for 67 goals.

Their partnership, though, recently came to an end for the second time when Messi left PSG as a free agent to join the MLS club Inter Miami, while also leaving European football in the process.

The Argentina captain, though, leaves behind a tremendous legacy in the continent, having represented Barcelona and PSG in European football.

