Ex-Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel could have new job in October if European giants opt for managerial change: Reports

Bayern Munich could reportedly look at former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel if their current boss, Julian Nagelsmann, is relieved of his duties in October.

German outlet Bild (H/T Daily Star) claims that Nagelsmann is under pressure after a slow start to the season. The German giants are without a win in four league games, with their latest Bundesliga game ending in a 1-0 loss against Augsburg on September 17.

After Gameweek 7, Bayern are currently seventh in the league table - five points behind surprise league leaders Union Berlin. It would be a surprise to see the Bavarians pull the trigger on Nagelsmann in such a premature manner.

Even if they lose games in October, Bayern would still be heavy favorites to win domestic competitions. They are also on top of Group C in the UEFA Champions League after two matchdays with six points.

Labeled the Group of Death this season, Bayern are three points clear at the top of Barcelona and Inter Milan going into October. Nevertheless, Tuchel has been touted as a potential option to take the managerial hot-seat if Nagelsmann gets the sack next month.

Tuchel was sacked as Chelsea's boss on September 7 after an underwhelming start to the season. The Blues managed to win only three of their first six league games and were defeated by Dinamo Zagreb in the UEFA Champions League. He was replaced by Graham Potter the very next day, and has since been without a club.

The English manager took charge of Chelsea for the first time when they faced RB Salzburg in the Champions League group stage on September 14. The west Londoners could only manage a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge and sit at the bottom of Group E with one point from two games.

Former Chelsea boss also linked with Juventus switch - Reports

According to La Repubblica via JuventusNews24, former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is a candidate to replace the under-fire Massimiliano Allegri at Juventus.

hash @hashim0307 When Conte felt he couldn't get more out of his Juve team, he walked away before he ruined anything. Allegri is refusing to accept responsibility and clinging on when he is a big part of the problem. When Conte felt he couldn't get more out of his Juve team, he walked away before he ruined anything. Allegri is refusing to accept responsibility and clinging on when he is a big part of the problem.

The Italian manager is under pressure at the Allianz Arena outfit after amassing just two league wins in seven games so far this season. Juve sit eighth in the Serie A standings with just 10 points so far.

Their situation is even worse in the Champions League, where they sit third in Group F with no points from their opening two matches. Both Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Benfica have six points and are now the favorites to qualify from the group for the knockout rounds.

Juventus fans are evidently more displeased with Allegri than Bayern fans are with Nagelsmann. Hence, Turin could be a more likely destination for Tuchel than Munich - if the former Borussia Dortmund manager is to join either of the two clubs later this season.

