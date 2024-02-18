Ex-Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel subject of surprise interest from Premier League club: Reports

West Ham United are interested in bringing in former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel, according to reports. The Hammers have shortlisted the Bayern Munich boss as a potential candidate to replace David Moyes.

Moyes' contract with the London-based outfit is set to expire at the end of the season, and according to a report from HITC, West Ham are unsure about extending his deal.

Technical director Tim Steidten is said to be keen on bringing in a big name to the club this summer, and Tuchel is reportedly on his radar. Bayern Munich have been struggling recently, suffering a 3-0 loss in the Bundesliga to Bayer Leverkusen before their 1-0 Champions League defeat to Lazio.

The German side are eight points behind league leaders Leverkusen and Tuchel is under pressure, with rumors of a potential exit this summer looming.

Steidten was reportedly close to working with Tuchel at Chelsea. He had agreed to join the German boss at Stamford Bridge before his fallout with Todd Boehly which led to his departure at the start of the 2022-23 campaign, per the aforementioned outlet.

The West Ham technical director has reportedly maintained his relationship with Tuchel and could look to persuade the German manager back to London this summer if Moyes leaves.

While Tuchel has been touted with an exit this summer, the 50-year-old coach insists that he's not worried about his future at the club. Speaking after Bayern's defeat to Lazio in Europe, he said (via Fabrizio Romano):

“No, I’m not worried about my future or potential sack. We did everything to lose this match… it was in our hands. At a certain point we stopped believing, I’ve no idea why."

During this time at Chelsea, Tuchel won the UEFA Champions League, the FIFA Club World Cup, and the UEFA Supercup.

"Great performance" - John Terry reacts as Chelsea draw 1-1 against Manchester City

Chelsea legend John Terry has lauded his former club for their performance in their 1-1 draw against Manchester City on Saturday (17 February).

Pep Guardiola's side largely dominated, maintaining 70% possession of the ball. However, Manchester City struggled to convert in the final third, with talisman Erling Haaland failing to finish his chances.

Raheem Sterling opened the scoring in the first half for Chelsea minutes before the break, assisted by Nicolas Jackson. City's relentless attacking finally paid off in the 83rd minute of the second half, when Rodri's left-footed shot deflected off Axel Disasi and into the back of the net.

Speaking after the game, Terry was impressed by the Blues' display against the English champions. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"Great performance. We looked solid and posed a threat on the counter attack, Disasi and Gusto both excellent. Brilliant from everyone."