Ex-Juventus star calls Serie A ‘elephant cemetery’ after Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modric and Kevin De Bruyne transfers

Paolo Di Canio has labeled the Serie A an 'elephant cemetery' as top players, such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric, now join Italian clubs towards the end of their careers. He admitted that the 'world-class' players brought in quality, but is unsure if they can maintain the level consistently.

Ad

Speaking on Corriere della Sera, Di Canio claimed that Serie A sides will not benefit from Modric and De Bruyne as they are in the twilight of their careers. He believes that the young teammates will not have enough time to learn from the midfielders and said:

"The outlook is mixed. Italy remains an 'elephant cemetery' – before it was Ronaldo and Ribery, now it's De Bruyne and Modric. There's also great interest in coaches – Allegri, Kiwu, Gasperini in Rome, in particular. De Bruyne and Modric, at 34 and 39, are world-class players.

Ad

Trending

"But I ask myself: how many matches can they maintain top form, and how much of their quality and technique can teammates absorb? Alone, they aren't enough; the surrounding team must move well. We'll enjoy their mastery, but others must understand who they're playing with. Modric is a leader who communicates with the team – Milan will benefit this season, especially with only the league to focus on."

Ad

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Juventus in 2018 after spending nine seasons at Real Madrid. The Portuguese superstar continues to play at the age of 40, but has moved away from European football, now playing for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League.

The Middle Eastern side tried to sign Luka Modric in 2023, but the midfielder opted to stay at Real Madrid. He has now joined AC Milan on a free transfer, while Kevin De Bruyne has moved to Napoli from Manchester City.

Ad

Luka Modric gets message from Cristiano Ronaldo after Real Madrid exit

Luka Modric posted an emotional farewell message after his journey with Real Madrid came to an end this summer. The Croatian was set to leave at the end of the season, and the FIFA Club World Cup was his final tournament.

Cristiano Ronaldo was among those who commented on the post, thanking him for his time at Real Madrid, and said:

Ad

"Thanks for everything, Luka It was an honor to share so many moments with you at the club. Wishing you all the best in what’s to come!"

Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric played 222 matches together at Real Madrid. They combined for 16 goals, while winning the UEFA Champions League four times and the league title once.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More