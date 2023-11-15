"Excited to watch Virat Kohli" - David Beckham reacts from the Wankhede as India square off against New Zealand in Cricket World Cup semi

Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham expressed his excitement to watch Indian superstar batter Virat Kohli in action during the ICC Cricket World Cup semi-final on Wednesday (November 15).

The Indian national men's team are in action against New Zealand in the first knockout fixture of the competition. Winners of this match will take on either Australia or South Africa, who face each other in the second semi-final on Thursday (November 16).

Beckham is currently in India, performing his role as Unicef ambassador, and was invited by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for the match at the Wankhede Stadium. The ex-Manchester United and Real Madrid star got the opportunity to meet Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar and a few of the current cricket stars.

Among the lot was Kohli, who was padded up before his country batted first in this mouthwatering tie. The Royal Challengers Bangalore star is currently the leading run-scorer in this year's World Cup.

Posting a picture of himself chatting with Kohli before the match's start, Beckham wrote:

"Excited to watch this guy."

David Beckham's Instagram Story with Virat Kohli (via Getty Images)

Should India win their first World Cup since the 2011 triumph under MS Dhoni, much will depend on the 35-year-old batter. India are yet to lose a match in this tournament, after winning all nine group-stage fixtures and are favorites to win their second World Cup trophy at home.

David Beckham shares message on time in India before World Cup semi-final against New Zealand

David Beckham shared a heartfelt message on his Instagram account after interacting with children in the state of Gujarat while performing his role as Unicef ambassador.

Apart from images of the star listening to stories of children in the area, he posted clips of himself playing football and cricket. Sharing the series of images on November 14, Beckham wrote:

"An incredibly special few days with @unicef here in Gujarat 🇮🇳 It’s a great privilege to see first-hand the work Unicef is doing on the ground to support children and their families.

"The energy and innovation I have seen here has been so inspiring and I loved hearing the children’s stories and their hopes and dreams for the future. When we empower young people, we see the change they can bring to their communities."

Beckham will not get the opportunity to witness his nation, England, in action during the ICC Cricket World Cup. Jos Buttler's side failed to make the semi-final, finishing seventh in the group stage after managing just three wins in nine matches.