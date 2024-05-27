Explained: Why Manchester United run the risk of being relegated from UEFA Europa League after FA Cup win

Manchester United could run the risk of being relegated from the UEFA Europa League after managing to beat Manchester City 2-1 in the FA Cup final last week.

Saturday's Manchester derby (May 25) saw the Red Devils secure a Europa League spot despite finishing eighth in the Premier League this season. However, UEFA's multi-club ownership rules could come in the way of Erik ten Hag's team participating in Europe's second-tier club competition.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe's INEOS, whose investment in Manchester United currently stands at 27%, could reportedly cross 30%, which surpasses the UEFA threshold (via Mirror). Furthermore, because INEOS are also only owners of Ligue 1 side Nice, who are in the Europa League as well, one of the two sides may be relegated.

Nice secured their spot in this competition by finishing fifth in the French first division. As per this report, it is believed that Nice would remain in the Europa League due to their higher league position, should any conflict arise.

This would mean that the Red Devils will drop down to the Europa Conference League, a damning blow to a club that is already struggling. Despite this, INEOS are seemingly confident that they have worked out a solution and stated (via Mirror):

"We are aware of the position of the two clubs and we are in direct dialogue with UEFA. We are convinced that we have a solution for next season in Europe."

Manchester United had a horrid season in Europe this time around and were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League after finishing last in the group stage.

Manchester United hold talks with Mauricio Pochettino and Thomas Frank despite FA Cup success - Reports

Erik ten Hag

Despite Manchester United's FA Cup win, it is believed that Erik ten Hag's future still hangs in the balance. The Red Devils have spoken to Mauricio Pochettino and Thomas Frank over a job at Old Trafford, as per The Telegraph (via Manchester Evening News).

Moreover, it is stated that the future of the Dutchman will be decided after an end-of-the-season review meeting, which will take place this week. Ten Hag came to Manchester in the summer of 2022 after which he's remained in charge of the Red Devils for 114 matches across competitions.

The former Ajax manager has delivered two trophies during his stint at Old Trafford - this season's FA Cup and a Carabao Cup, which they won in the 2022/23 campaign.