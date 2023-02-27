Explained: Will Cristiano Ronaldo receive Carabao Cup winners’ medal after Manchester United’s triumph at Wembley? 

Manchester United will have to take the call if Cristiano Ronaldo receives a Carabao Cup medal. The Portuguese star was a part of the squad earlier this season but did not feature in the competition.

Erik ten Hag ended a six-year trophy drought at Old Trafford by winning the Carabao Cup on Sunday. The Red Devils defeated Newcastle United 2-0 in the final at Wembley to lift their first trophy since 2017 - when they won the Europa League under Jose Mourinho.

Manchester United will receive 30 medals to distribute among their players, and the club had registered only 27, including Ronaldo, when the competition started. The Red Devils will now decide if the Portuguese will be sent a souvenir and make it three League Cup medals for their former player.

Ronaldo was released by Manchester United in November last year. His interview with TV personality Piers Morgan led to the club deciding that the player couldn't continue at Old Trafford.

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly wanted to join Chelsea or Bayern Munich, but both clubs did not make a move for the Portuguese star.

Erik ten Hag on Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo decision

Erik ten Hag was pleased that the Manchester United board made the right decision with Cristiano Ronaldo. The Red Devils manager believed that it was impossible for the forward to continue at Old Trafford following the explosive interview.

He spoke about the interview and the decision to release Ronaldo and said in December:

"The interview I think, as a club, you can't accept. There will be consequences. To make that step he knew the consequences. It was quite clear after [the interview] that he had to leave. I think we didn't have to discuss it. It was quite clear."

He added:

"I think the club can only be successful when all the decision-makers in the club are on one page and they back each other. That is the only way the club can be successful and operate. I wanted him to stay from the first moment until now. He wanted to leave, it was quite clear. And when a player definitely doesn't want to be in this club then he has to go."

Manchester United are currently third in the Premier League table – eight points behind league-leaders Arsenal – and will face Real Betis in the Europa League Round of 16 next month.

