"F**k that guy" - Chicago Fire striker Fabian Herbers slams 'pathetic' MLS star Gonzalo Higuain for being negative towards his own teammates

Chicago Fire striker Fabian Herbers has slammed Inter Miami forward Gonzalo Higuain for his body language in the 0-0 MLS stalemate the two sides played out last weekend.

On the opening day of the MLS season, neither side could get the better of the other, with Higuain showing his frustration on numerous occasions.

The former Real Madrid striker was accused by Herbers of being a 'destructive' teammate. He had an amusing response when asked if he got the Argentinian's shirt. Herbers told Zee Soccer Podcast (via Bleacher Report):

"F*** that guy, man."

Herbers continued:

"His body language is just terrible. I wouldn't want to be a teammate of his. I'm over it. F*ck that guy. I want nothing, no part of it. In the first game already, he's so negative, so destructive, so negative towards your own teammates who you're supposed to try to help."

Herbers added:

"You're supposed to lift them up, supposed to make them better as a leader, as a DP, and I think it's going to be a long season for Miami and Higuain as well if that continues. Every time there's a missed pass, he's just rolling his eyes and absolutely shockingly negative."

Will Inter Miami owner David Beckham bring more star names to the MLS?

David Beckham could persuade star names to join the MLS franchise.

The announcement of David Beckham becoming a co-owner of Inter Miami brought excitement to the state of Florida.

The Manchester United legend has had huge success with LA Galaxy during his playing days, and paved the way for a huge number of players to join the MLS.

The likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovich, Steven Gerrard and Wayne Rooney have all plied their trade in the league. The expectation is that Beckham's ownership will persuade big names to make a move to America.

The Sun has reported that AC Milan striker Olivier Giroud has been linked with a move to Inter Miami. The 35-year-old veteran striker left Chelsea for Milan last summer. However, reports suggest he has been offered a £4 million apartment in Miami to join the MLS side.

Another star name that has been touted with a move is Luis Suarez. The former Liverpool striker has been surplus to requirements at Atletico Madrid this season, and could look to end his career in the MLS.

Beckham's side could face competition for his signature, though. His former England teammate and current Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard is also interested in the Uruguay forward.

Lionel Messi has also hinted in the past that he is tempted to try out the American league. A move to Miami could be on the cards if Beckham sees an opportunity to sign the Barcelona legend.

