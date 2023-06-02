Fabrizio Romano claims there hasn't been any contact between Chelsea and Manchester United over 30-year old star's transfer

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has poured cold water on claims that Manchester United captain Harry Maguire could be heading to Chelsea.

Maguire's situation at Old Trafford is one of interest as he has lacked game time under Erik ten Hag this season. He has started just 16 games across competitions and has fallen down the pecking order.

According to reports, Maguire, 30, could be used in a deal that sees Mason Mount leave the Blues and head to Manchester United. Romano has given an update on the potential of the English defender being used in a potential swap deal.

The transfer expert claims that there have been no talks between the Red Devils skipper and Chelsea. He told the podcast The Residency:

"Zero talks between Chelsea & Harry Maguire to this date."

Maguire looks likely to be leaving Old Trafford in the summer amid his struggle for first-team minutes. Ten Hag has admitted that no player would be happy in the situation the defender finds himself in. He also claims that his captain has a decision to make:

"No one would be happy with this situation. [Maguire] is not as well... So Maguire will stay. Let’s say I’m happy he’s here and when we needed him he did his job. But it’s also a decision he has to make."

The English international arrived at Manchester United from Leicester City in 2019 for £85 million. He is the world's most expensive defender but that fee has plagued his time with the club.

Maguire has two years left on his contract with the Red Devils. He has made 175 appearances during his spell at Old Trafford, winning the Carabao Cup this past February.

Chelsea are set for a busy summer with their squad in need of more overhauling following a dismal 2022-23 campaign. However, defensive additions may not be of the utmost importance given the recent signings of Wesley Fofana and Benoit Badiashile.

However, new Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino is seemingly an admirer of Maguire. He reportedly tried signing him during his time in charge of Tottenham Hotspur when the Englishman was at Hully City.

Roy Keane claims that Chelsea's Mason Mount won't improve Manchester United

Mount is being lined up for a move to Manchester United.

Mount is expected to leave Chelsea this summer having failed to agree terms on a new deal at Stamford Bridge. Manchester United have emerged as favorites to sign the English attacker with reports claiming he has agreed on personal terms with Ten Hag's side.

The English midfielder has struggled for form this season amid the west Londoners' woeful performance. He managed just three goals and six assists in 35 games across competitions.

Red Devils icon Roy Keane has questioned his former side's pursuit of Mount. He doesn't think the 24-year-old improves Ten Hag's side. He told Sky Sports:

"I wouldn’t be so sure about Mount. He’s gone off the boil a little bit."

Keane alluded to Mount's problematic season that saw him come out of the Blues' starting lineup:

“I know he can bounce back and he’s got qualities, I was raving about him a few years ago but he’s just gone missing this last year or two, again, one or two injuries, the fact he can’t get in a bad Chelsea team."

Mount was regarded as one of the west London outfit's key players before this season. He has scored 33 goals and provided 37 assists in 195 games during his time at Stamford Bridge.

