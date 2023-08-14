Fabrizio Romano claims Neymar didn't want to return to Barcelona because of one key reason

Following reports hinting towards Neymar's exit from PSG, many expected him to return to the club where he first gained worldwide attention, Barcelona. However, renowned sports journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Neymar rejected a comeback to the Blaugrana due to manager Xavi's presence.

The Brazilian forward has reportedly agreed to a two-year deal with Saudi side Al Hilal, with PSG receiving a fee close to €100m (source: Fabrizio Romano). Al Hilal have already recruited some high-profile players this summer, roping in the likes of Kalidou Koulibaly, Ruben Neves, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and ex-Barcelona winger Malcom.

Talking about Neymar on his podcast Here We Go, Romano shared some insights on the winger's decision to reject his former club. According to Romano, the 31-year-old winger stated that he would not come back to Camp Nou as long as Xavi is the manager.

Having shared the pitch with Neymar for two seasons, Xavi effectively blocked his former teammate's return to Barcelona. Contrary to the board's perspective, who were enthusiastic about the Brazilian's arrival, Xavi considered him to be a luxury signing.

As per Romano (via Barca Universal), the Spanish tactician did not want to disrupt the positive environment of the dressing room by adding Neymar to the mix, who is infamous for his divisive personality.

This comes as shocking news, considering what club captain Sergi Roberto had to say about this development a few days ago. In an interview, Roberto stated (via Sport):

"I spoke with Neymar, he seems very excited to return to Barcelona."

"I want Neymar to come back to Barça. I love Neymar very much, for everything we experienced at the club. He is a differential player, an important talent."

Xavi seems to have gotten his wish as Neymar looks set to join Al Hilal for a mouth-watering fee. Barcelona are still scouting the market for potential signings, especially in the right-back and midfield positions.

Barcelona and Neymar parted ways in 2017

The Catalan giants fought off interest from multiple European giants when they signed Neymar from Santos in 2013. The Sao Paulo-born forward spent four fruitful seasons at Camp Nou, scoring 105 goals and giving 76 assists on his way to winning nine trophies.

However, in a transfer that sent shockwaves throughout the footballing world, the Brazilian switched allegiances in 2017, opting to move to PSG for a world-record fee of €222m.

Neymar has since made 173 appearances for the French giants, leading them to 14 trophies, with the notable exception of the UEFA Champions League.