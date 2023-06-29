Fabrizio Romano confirms Jose Mourinho turned down massive salary offer to manage Saudi Arabian club

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that AS Roma boss Jose Mourinho turned down a massive contract proposal from Saudi giants Al Hilal.

Romano claims that Al-Za'eem sent the renowned Portuguese coach an offer of €30 million per season net salary. However, the two-time UEFA Champions League winner turned down the proposal as he is focused on his job at Roma.

Jose Mourinho led the Serie A giants to their second consecutive European final. However, I Giallorossi suffered a 4-1 defeat on penalties to Sevilla in the UEFA Europa League final following a 1-1 draw after extra time.

The former Real Madrid boss has a year left on his contract at the Stadio Olimpico and seemingly intends on seeing that out. He won the UEFA Europa Conference League in 2022 with Roma.

Al Hilal moved for Mourinho before making efforts to try and lure Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri to King Fahd International Stadium. However, the Italian also turned down the opportunity to head to the Saudi Pro League.

Despite this, Al-Za'eem are clearly making efforts to get a proven winning tactician to take the reigns. They missed out on the league title last season to Al Ittihad by five points.

Al Hilal have already signed Kalidou Koulibaly from Chelsea and Ruben Neves from Wolverhampton Wanderers. They were in the race to sign legendary forward Lionel Messi until he chose to join MLS side Inter Miami.

Jose Mourinho also turned down the Portugal national team job

Jose Mourinho snubbed the opportunity to coach Portugal.

Jose Mourinho was also wanted by the Portugal national team to replace Fernando Santos. The latter departed after Selecao das Quinas' elimination in the quarterfinals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

However, Mourinho decided against succeeding Santos and confirmed this in an interview with Cabine Sport. He said that he was honored to have been eyed for the role:

"The fact that the president of the FPF said that I was not his first choice, but his only choice, makes me proud. But I decided not to go. I'm here (at Roma) and that's what matters."

Mourinho is yet to dip his toe into international management during his illustrious career. He has coached in Spain, England, Portugal, and Italy at the likes of Real Madrid, Chelsea, FC Porto, and Inter Milan.

The Portuguese tactician has a proven resume, winning titles in all four of those countries. He is also the only manager to win all three European competitions (UEFA Champions League, Europa League, and Europa Conference League).

However, Portugal were unable to entice the legendary coach to replace Santos. They instead appointed former Belgium manager Roberto Martinez on a three-year deal.

