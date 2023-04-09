Fabrizio Romano provides crucial update on PSG superstar Lionel Messi's potential Barcelona return

The potential return of Lionel Messi to Barcelona has become a hot topic. Recent reports suggest that the Spanish giants are willing to consider a squad-wide wage cut to facilitate the return of their former captain.

According to renowned transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Barca are open to exploring all possibilities to bring back their legendary player. Romano said (via Caught Offside):

“I don’t have information on reports of Barcelona planning a squad-wide salary cut to facilitate the return of Lionel Messi as of now; also, it’d be a long process and not something easy, so we have to see what they will decide to do. For sure the club will look at possibilities in order to be able to make a bid to Messi, a lot will depend on Financial Fair Play.”

It's no secret that they're facing financial difficulties, and Messi's presence could provide a much-needed boost to their sponsorships and investments.

Furthermore, the presence of Xavi Hernandez as manager adds to the allure of the legend's return. Xavi was once Messi's teammate, and the prospect of reuniting could prove to be a strong incentive for the Argentine to return to Catalonia.

Despite playing in a less competitive league like Ligue 1, Lionel Messi's performances this season are still impressive. The Argentine has contributed to 37 goals in 34 games across competitions, highlighting his value to any team he plays for.

However, any move to bring Messi back to Barcelona would require the club to raise funds and meet regulations. That would be a considerable challenge for the Blaugrana, who must weigh up the costs and benefits of such a move.

Barcelona have been given a condition for Lionel Messi's return

It is clear that the Blaugrana plan to bring back their legendary striker, Lionel Messi, to the hallowed grounds of the Camp Nou. However, the mercurial veteran has reportedly thrown a spanner in the works by demanding that Barca retain the services of Sergio Busquets.

Sources at El Nacional (via Daily Post) have revealed that the Argentine legend is keen to have Busquets at Barca, with the midfielder's contract expiring in the summer.

It's no surprise that Messi is pushing for the club to keep Busquets. The pair have shared golden years together on the field during Messi's illustrious stint in Spain, so it's understandable that the Argentina international would want his old friend to stay if her returns.

