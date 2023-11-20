Fabrizio Romano provides update on 2 Manchester United stars ahead of January transfer window

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the futures of Anthony Martial and Jadon Sancho at Manchester United.

The French forward has fallen down the pecking order at Manchester United, especially since the arrival of Rasmus Hojlund. He has played just 243 minutes of Premier League football this term, indicating that he is struggling to find favor under Erik ten Hag.

Sancho, meanwhile, continues to be linked with a move away from Old Trafford. He hasn't played a single minute for the Red Devils since being banished from the senior team by Ten Hag in early September.

The Dutchman isn't seeing eye-to-eye with Sancho and the 23-year-old's future seems to lie away from the Red Devils. Romano, in his recent column for CaughtOffside, stated that Juventus enquired about the former Borussia Dortmund winger and are still keeping an eye on his situation.

Romano stated:

"I recently revealed that Juventus asked for information on Jadon Sancho as they consider a loan move for January, but I’m afraid fans asking me for updates since then are going to be disappointed because I don’t have anything just yet.

“I don’t expect much to change very soon either because the key point with United right now is there will likely be changes to the board under Sir Jim Ratcliffe, so it will take some time to decide what to do. Juve are still there, though, waiting to understand the conditions of a potential January deal."

Speaking about Martial, the journalist added:

"...From what I’m told he remains part of the rotation under Erik ten Hag, he’s not out of the project. “Martial, like some other player[s] at United, remains on the same list: if they receive an important proposal, he could leave. Otherwise, they’re happy to keep him as part of rotations."

Martial (27) will become a free agent at the end of the season if he doesn't renew his deal.

Manchester United are the most in-form team in Premier League ahead of Everton fixture

According to the Guardian, no team has procured more Premier League points (12) than Manchester United over the last five matches.

Their most recent match ended in a 1-0 home win over Luton Town on 11 November. The run started with 2-1 wins over Brentford and Sheffield United before they lost 3-0 to Manchester City on 29 October.

Before the win against Luton, Manchester United beat Fulham 1-0 at Craven Cottage in the league. The club's form comes into question when one considers their results across competitions.

Earlier this month, they were dumped out of the EFL Cup by Newcastle United (3-0) before suffering a damaging UEFA Champions League loss against Copenhagen.