Jadon Sancho has refused to apologize to Ten Hag despite being urged to do so by teammates at Manchester United - Reports

Jadon Sancho has reportedly refused to apologize to manager Erik ten Hag despite being urged to do so by his Manchester United teammates.

The England international got into a public spat with Ten Hag after his team's 3-1 Premier League loss against Arsenal on 3 September. The Dutch tactician said he dropped Sancho from the matchday squad against the Gunners because of his subpar displays in training.

Sancho hit back almost immediately after Ten Hag's comments with a now-deleted Tweet on X, essentially labeling the former Ajax manager as a liar. Since then, the winger hasn't played a single game for the club and continues to train away from the senior squad.

According to a report from Daily Mirror's David McDonnell (h/t @centredevils on X), Sancho has been urged to apologize to the 53-year-old by key figures at the club and his teammates. But he has refused to do so and continues to be heavily linked with a move away from Old Trafford, with the club seeking £50 million for his services.

Juventus have enquired about a potential loan move for Sancho but are reportedly against paying the majority of his £275,000-a-week wages. Saudi Arabia has been cited as another potential destination for the 23-year-old, who arrived at Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund in 2021 for £73 million.

Sancho, who still has over two and a half years left on his contract, has played 76 minutes of football this season. The 23-cap England international's last appearance for the Three Lions came over two years ago.

Pundit thinks Erik ten Hag has taken Jadon Sancho punishment a little too far at Manchester United

Pundit Andy Townsend recently said that Erik ten Hag's punishment for Jadon Sancho has 'gone a little too far'.

Townsend's comments came after it was claimed earlier this month that Sancho had been removed from Manchester United's WhatsApp group. The former Chelsea midfielder told TalkSPORT (h/t CaughtOffside):

"I don’t agree with what Jadon Sancho has done, and I stand by that. But, I mean, crikey, you might as well say to the kid, ‘don’t even come in’. It’s ridiculous."

Towsend was then told Sancho has to eat lunch away from the senior team players, to which he replied:

"I’m surprised you’re actually allowed to get away with [the punishment he’s been given]. I’m surprised someone from the PFA hasn’t turned around and said. ‘hold on a minute’.

"It’s one thing to not like him or you don’t want him but you can’t just banish the guy completely from one side of the club to the other just because of an obvious disagreement. It has gone a little too far now I think."

Sancho has made 82 appearances for the Red Devils in his career, scoring 12 goals and laying out six assists.