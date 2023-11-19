Fabrizio Romano provides update on Manchester United's pursuit of Bundesliga defender

Manchester United are keen to rope in Bundesliga defender Jonathan Tah in their ongoing quest to fortify their defense, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Tah, who boasts 20 appearances for Germany, has witnessed a remarkable revival at Bayer Leverkusen under Xabi Alonso. With the defender's impressive performances, Leverkusen have ascended to the top of the Bundesliga standings. They have won 10 out of their 11 matches, conceding a mere 10 goals during these contests.

Their impressive showing isn't limited to domestic leagues, as they have dominated their Europa League group, with an unblemished record of four victories in as many games.

Tah's contributions have been pivotal in every Bundesliga match this season, augmented by his impressive tally of three goals.

His performances have not gone unnoticed, as Manchester United, in their pursuit of reinforcing their central defense, have set their sights on the 27-year-old. Nevertheless, Jonathan Tah's footballing prowess has attracted attention beyond Manchester, with Newcastle United expressing interest in the formidable defender.

Amidst these varying interests, Romano, in his column for CaughtOffside, has offered an update. He has suggested that while Manchester United's connection with Tah is evident, their primary focus remains on Jean-Clair Todibo of Nice (via TeamTalk):

"I’m not hearing anything about Tah as of now, even if United remain likely to target a centre-back as a priority for 2024."

Manchester United prepare innovative approach to talent scouting

The Red Devils, in a strategic move to enhance their scouting capabilities, have engaged the services of an American recruitment firm Pace Agency, based in Los Angeles.

According to The Sun, the club are looking to identify and nurture emerging talent. This is an area where Manchester United perceive they have been left behind, especially when compared to their rivals Manchester City and Chelsea.

Opting to outsource this crucial function, rather than relying solely on their internal resources, will mark a notable shift in United's approach to talent acquisition.

According to the report, the recruitment process itself has been tailored to suit this new approach. The initial stages involve computer-based interviews, where candidates' responses are meticulously analyzed.

These developments coincide with significant changes at the club's executive level. Sir Jim Ratcliffe, a prospective stakeholder in Manchester United, has made a decisive move by orchestrating the departure of Richard Arnold, the club's chief executive.

The billionaire is poised to acquire a 25 percent stake in the club for £1.3 billion from the Glazer family. He reportedly views this change as a step towards reshaping the club's management.