Fabrizio Romano reveals two Barcelona stars have signed long-term deals 

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Barcelona's two rising stars Lamine Yamal and Alejandro Balde have already signed contract extensions.

According to the transfer expert, both Yamal, 16, and Balde, 19, signed their new deals in July during pre-season. The former's new contract runs until 2026 which is a limit for a player of his age. The latter has meanwhile extended his stay at Camp Nou until 2028.

An announcement from Barcelona has yet to be made but Romano claims it's coming. The Spanish teenager's new deals are massive coups for the the Blaugrana amid both's incredible starts to their careers.

Yamal has already made history, becoming Barca's youngest-ever player this century. His debut against Real Betis last season came when he was just 15 years and nine months, making him the club's youngest-ever debutant.

The exciting young winger's meteoric rise has many deeming him the best La Masia academy graduate since Lionel Messi. He also scored on his international debut for Spain, making him his nation's youngest-ever player and goalscorer.

RadioMARCA claims that Manchester City made an approach to sign Yamal in the summer. However, their attempts to do so were swiftly rejected by the La Liga giants and the youngster wanted to stay at the club.

Meanwhile, Balde has quickly established himself as Xavi's first-choice right-back. He has made 54 appearances across competitions, scoring one goal and providing seven assists.

The Spaniard has displaced Jordi Alba as Barcelona's starting left-back and is looking likely to do so on the international stage. He has six caps with La Roja to date and made four appearances at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Barcelona manager Xavi suggests hypocrisy from the media over his handling of Lamine Yamal

Lamine Yamal is establishing himself as a starter.

Many within the Spanish media questioned Barcelona boss Xavi's decision to start Yamal with the likes of Ansu Fati available as options. However, doubts over the Spanish wonderkid being too hastily thrown into action were quickly put to bed.

Yamal has shone as a starter for Barca this season and has two assists in four La Liga games. Now that he is being handed game time regularly there are some opining that he should be rested to not risk burnout. Xavi gave a frosty response to those suggestions (via Barca Universal):

"The Lamine Yamal case is strange because you journalists told me three weeks ago that I did not dare to start him and now you are telling me that he should rest... We will treat him like any other player."

Lamal hasn't looked fazed by the magnitude of his scintillating start to life with the Catalan giants. He is expected to start when his side clash with Real Betis today (September 16). The game comes just four days after the Barca starlet was representing Spain on international duty.