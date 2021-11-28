"Fans will be delighted to know the identity" - Pascal Ferre makes cryptic Ballon d'Or claim ahead of awards ceremony

France Football editor-in-chief Pascal Ferre has made a cryptic claim about the Ballon d'Or ahead of Monday's ceremony. He insisted that the fans will be delighted when the winner is announced.

France Football are scheduled to announce the winner of this year's Ballon d'Or on Monday. There has been a lot of talk about who will bag the accolade this time around ahead of the ceremony.

PSG superstar Lionel Messi has been tipped to win his seventh Ballon d'Or award. Many believe Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski deserves to win the prestigious prize for his efforts over this year and last.

Jorginho has placed himself as a strong contender to win the Ballon d'Or, having won the Champions League and the European Champions with Chelsea and Italy respectively. Real Madrid talisman Karim Benzema and Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah have also been part of the conversation.

As we edge closer to finding the winner of this year's Ballon d'Or award, France Football editor-in-chief Ferre has made a cryptic claim that will excite fans. He is confident that fans will be delighted when the winner is announced on Monday. He said:

“Football fans will be delighted to learn the identity of the 65th Ballon d'Or. I'm convinced", Ferre told Telefoot.

With Messi, Lewandowski and Jorginho having impressive years, who do you think will bag the Ballon d'Or award this time around?

Ballon d'Or winner has already been informed

Football fans are eagerly waiting to see who will be named the winner of this year's Ballon d'Or on Monday. However, the player in question has already been informed by France Football.

The magazine's editor-in-chief Ferre revealed that the winner of this year's Ballon d'Or has already been made aware of the decision. He also disclosed that France Football had already conducted an interview with the player, while ensuring his identity remained a secret. He said:

"The player is aware, we went to do a big interview, a shoot, it was done in all discretion, nobody noticed us, he was delighted, like all the winners every year!"

There has been a lot of talk about who should win the Ballon d'Or award this year over recent weeks. Pundits, former players and fans have all had their saw on the subject.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

However, France Football will reveal the name of the winner of the award on Monday in what will be an exciting occasion.

Edited by Parimal