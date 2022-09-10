"Fast, strong and intelligent" - PSG superstar Neymar names the toughest defender he's faced in his career 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Superstar Neymar Jr. has named Manchester City's Kyle Walker as the toughest defender he has faced in his career.

The Brazilian icon was interviewed in a video on DAZN and was asked several rapid-fire questions. When asked who is the toughest defender he has faced in his career so far, he said:

"[Kyle] Walker. He's fast, strong and intelligent."

The PSG playmaker has had four meetings with Walker in the past, all in the UEFA Champions League.

The Ligue 1 giants came up against the Cityzens in the semi-finals of the 2020-21 Champions League. Les Parisiens were beaten in both legs and were dumped out courtesy of a 4-1 aggregate scoreline.

Last season, the two teams were drawn in the same group. PSG managed to win once against Pep Guardiola's side, doing so via a 2-0 scoreline at the Parc des Princes. City went on to win 2-1 at the Etihad.

Both Walker and Neymar started in each of those four games, and the former Barcelona star failed to register a single goal or an assist.

Over the years, the England international has shown why City agreed to pay a fee of £50 million including add-ons to Tottenham Hotspur for his services in 2017. He has scored six goals and provided 17 assists in 222 appearances for the Sky Blues.

PSG are flying this season thanks to Neymar Jr.'s contribution

To barely anyone's surprise, PSG are at the top of the Ligue 1 table on goal difference after amassing 16 points from six league games so far. The only blemish on their perfect record was a 1-1 draw against AS Monaco on August 29.

The Paris-based outfit also won the season's curtain raiser, the Trophee des Champions, against Nantes by a 4-0 scoreline.

Their latest win came in the form of a 2-1 victory against Juventus on matchday 1 of the UEFA Champions League group stage.

Neymar has had a big hand in PSG's superb start to the season. The 30-year-old playmaker seems to be getting better with age and has scored nine goals and provided seven assists in just eight games this season.

He has played in all eight of his team's games this season and has scored or assisted in each but one game.

Neymar came on as a second-half substitute in Les Rouge-et-Bleu's 3-0 league win against Nantes on September 4. However, he failed to make a tangible impact in the game.

The Parisians will next face Brest at home in Ligue 1 today, September 10.

Edited by Aditya Singh