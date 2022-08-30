“Feel like plucking out my eyes”, “Tuchel needs to wake up” – Chelsea fans left furious as 23-year-old star is named in line-up for Southampton game

Chelsea fans have reacted furiously to Thomas Tuchel's decision to start Kai Havetz in their clash with Southampton at St Mary's Stadium on August 30.

The German has been playing in attack for Tuchel's side with a lack of forwards at the club.

Predominantly an attacking midfielder, a lack of goals has plagued the former Bayer Leverkusen's spell at Stamford Bridge alongside a lack of top form.

Havertz has started all four of Chelsea's fixtures so far this season and is yet to score.

He managed 14 goals in 47 appearances last season, finishing behind Romelu Lukaku as the Blues' second-highest scorer for the 2021-22 campaign.

The German's lack of goalscoring form is drawing the ire of the Stamford Bridge faithful, who are becoming impatient with the £72 million man.

Havertz's place in Tuchel's side may be coming under threat with reports suggesting Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is on his way to west London.

Meanwhile, Tuchel has opted to go for captain Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva and Kalidou Koulibaly in defense.

The latter makes his return to the side having missed the Blues' 2-1 victory over Leicester City last weekend through suspension.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek fills in at right wing-back once again with new signing Marc Cucurella on the other flank.

Jorginho and Mason Mount are in midfield with Hakim Ziyech given a rare start in attack alongside Havertz and Raheem Sterling, who netted a double last time out.

However, Chelsea supporters' frustrations with Havertz are coming to a head, with fans now bemused by his selection against Southampton.

Here are some reactions from Twitter:

Josh Basnight @Joshsgb4 Ok, I am a fan of Kai Havertz but Tuchel needs to wake up! The kid is running hard but is not on form. Does he have some rule where he has to have a german start every match? Werner wasn't good enough based off effort and now havertz...dude get it together. He's off it. REST HIM! Ok, I am a fan of Kai Havertz but Tuchel needs to wake up! The kid is running hard but is not on form. Does he have some rule where he has to have a german start every match? Werner wasn't good enough based off effort and now havertz...dude get it together. He's off it. REST HIM!

Chelsea looking for back-to-back wins

The Blues secured a 2-1 win over Leicester last time out

Chelsea were shocked by Leeds United on 21 August with the Peacocks thrashing their arch rivals 3-0.

Tuchel's men looked shaky and nervous with the likes of Conor Gallagher, Koulibaly, Havertz and Mount particularly unimpressive.

However, the Blues reacted with a well-earned 2-1 victory over Leicester City this past weekend.

It was a morale boosting win although Chelsea's lack of discipline crept in once agains with Gallagher being sent off.

It means Mount starts in midfield tonight, with Ziyech getting a rare opportunity in attack.

Speculation is growing over the Moroccan winger's future with reports claiming Ajax and Tottenham Hotspur are interested.

Meanwhile, eyes will be on how Havertz performs given that Aubameyang's arrival seems to be in the offing.

Another unconvincing performance for the German and he may just have a huge fight on his hand in keeping his spot in Tuchel's side.

