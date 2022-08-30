Chelsea name asking price for 29-year-old star amid interest from Tottenham: Reports

Chelsea have slapped a £30 million price tag on winger Hakim Ziyech amidst interest from London rivals Tottenham Hotspur, as per 90min (via HITC).

Eredivisie champions Ajax are interested in replacing Manchester United-bound Anthony with Ziyech, although they would rather secure a loan deal.

Tottenham reportedly hold an interest in the former Ajax winger and the Moroccan prefers a move to Antonio Conte's side.

However, the Blues are looking to permanently part ways with Ziyech and will look to sell the attacker for £30 million.

Ziyech arrived at Stamford Bridge in 2020 from Ajax for £36 million and was highly sought-after.

He had made 165 appearances at the Johan Cruyff Arena, scoring 49 goals and creating 81 assists.

However, it has been a unconvincing two spell at Chelsea for Ziyech who has failed to nail down a permanent spot in Thomas Tuchel's side.

He has made 84 appearances for Chelsea, scoring 14 goals and contributing 10 assists.

The winger has made just one appearance so far this season, a 26-minute outing in the 3-0 defeat to Leeds United on August 21.

Tottenham and Ajax may be wary of paying £30 million for a player who has failed to live up to expectations at Chelsea.

The Moroccan does have three years left on his current contract but it seems his future lies away from Stamford Bridge.

Tottenham move for Atletico Madrid winger casts doubt over Chelsea winger Ziyech pursuit

Carrasco is a reported Spurs target

Tottenham are interested in signing Atletico winger Yannick Carrasco who could be available for £25 million.

Reports claim that Spurs have opened talks to sign the Belgian who has impressed at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

He has made 222 appearances for Diego Simeone's side, scoring 37 goals and creating 39 assists.

Spurs' interest in Carrasco may jeopardize a move for Ziyech with both players boasting similar profiles.

The Belgian is also the younger of the two and given he is less expensive, it may be the route Conte's side go down to sign a new winger.

Ziyech does appear surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge but it remains to be seen if he will hand in a transfer request.

The former Ajax winger has taken control of his own professional career, writing on Instagram:

"I am no longer represented by Nakhli Mondial. Thank you for the last 12 years. I am wishing them nothing but the best. HZ."

