Fenerbahce release statement amid reports of Jose Mourinho signing 2-year deal with Turkish giants

Fenerbahce have recently released a statement amid reports of Jose Mourinho signing a two-year managerial contract with the Turkish giants. The Portuguese coach was sacked by Serie A club AS Roma in January 2024 after almost three years at the club.

Fenerbahce ended up second in the Süper Lig this season, three points behind champions and Istanbul rivals Galatasaray, with İsmail Kartal in charge.

In a statement to the Public Disclosure Platform (KAP), Fenerbahce announced:

"Our company has started negotiations with Jose Mario Dos Santos Mourinho Felix for the post of Football A team coach. It is announced with respect to our investors."

The 61-year-old manager has won eight league trophies across four countries, including England, Italy, Portugal, and Spain, claiming three with Chelsea, two with Inter Milan, two with Porto, and one with Real Madrid. He has also led teams to five major European trophies including the UEFA Champions League with Inter and Porto, and UEFA Europa League with Manchester United.

During his tenure at Roma, Jose Mourinho led the squad to their first European trophy, the UEFA Europa Conference League in 2022, and to the final of the Europa League the following year against Sevilla, which ended in a loss on penalties for the Serie A side.

However, the Portuguese manager was sacked in the beginning of 2024 when Roma were ninth in Serie A. Jose Mourinho was replaced by former Italian midfielder Daniele De Rossi, under whose management Roma finished sixth in the league and qualified for the Europa League.

Jose Mourinho has added special clause to Fenerbahce contract - Reports

Jose Mourinho has reportedly added a special clause to his contract with Fenerbahce, which would allow the former Real Madrid manager to pursue his aspiration if the occasion comes up. The clause ensures that Mourinho can terminate his contract if he gets the opportunity to manage the Portugal national team.

Jose Mourinho was approached by Portugal twice in his career, first when he was at Real Madrid and then again, during his tenure at Roma. Earlier, he has admitted that he regrets losing the opportunity to serve his nation and said (via talkSPORT):

"It was a hard decision. And wrong, maybe. I think so."

Mourinho has now requested a clause in his deal with Fenerbahce that lets him leave his club responsibilities under that specific condition, as reported by talkSPORT.

Roberto Martinez is currently the head coach for the Portugal national team after being appointed in 2023, and his contract is valid up to 2026 after the FIFA World Cup.