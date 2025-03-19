Ferran Torres names Real Madrid transfer target as player he wants to sign at Barcelona

Barcelona star Ferran Torres pointed to Real Madrid target and current Bayern Munich attacker Jamal Musiala as a player he would love to have at the Catalan club. In an interview with Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, the Spaniard answered a variety of questions about life at La Blaugrana.

He said:

"If I could sign one: Musiala."

The talented German attacker was linked with a move away from Bayern Munich earlier this season, with Real Madrid and Manchester City named as possible destinations. A report from TEAMtalk claimed that a bid in the range of €100 million could be needed to secure the 22-year-old's services.

However, a move could now be firmly out of question after Musiala signed a contract extension with the Bavarian giants last month. The new deal will keep him with the side until the summer of 2030 which could help ward off interested suitors. Musiala has been impressive for a somewhat inconsistent Bayern side this season, collecting 17 goals and seven assists in 38 games.

LaLiga title race analyzed as Barcelona hold driver's spot, Real Madrid close second while Atletico endure consecutive slip-ups

Barcelona's sensational 4-2 win over Atletico Madrid had a major effect in what is set to be an enthralling LaLiga title race. La Blaugrana were 2-0 behind with 20 minutes to play but roared back to put four past Los Rojiblancos.

The result now means that Hansi Flick's side are on top of the table with 60 points from 27 games. Real Madrid are second, also with 60 points but have played a game more. Simeone's side round up the top three but are a little further behind with 56 points from 28 games.

Barcelona are well set up for a dominating finish to LaLiga. However, the side have shown a tendency to struggle against low-block teams at times. A home El Clasico fixture could be huge in May if the race goes down to the wire.

Real Madrid will look to avoid any further slip-ups. Ancelotti's men have mostly been chasers rather than the pace-setters this season but will need to pick up crucial wins to put the pressure on their arch-rivals.

Finally, Atletico Madrid's back-to-back losses against Getafe and Barcelona have severely dented their title hopes. Their gap to the top could extend to seven if the Catalan side win their game in hand, which could make it difficult for Los Rojiblancos to catch up.

