"Final bid to arrive soon" - Fabrizio Romano provides fresh update on Manchester United's pursuit of top target Andre Onana

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Manchester United's pursuit of Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana. The Cameroonian is leading the Red Devils' wishlist for the summer transfer market.

David de Gea's United contract expired on June 30. Hence, the Red Devils are keen on signing a new goalkeeper. Onana is the club's top target. He has previously played under Erik ten Hag at Ajax as well.

On the Onana situation, Romano reported on Twitter:

"Manchester United are now really close to signing André Onana! Positive round of talks; final bid to arrive soon, then done deal. Told deal will be SEALED by the end of next week. Personal terms agreed. Man United want Onana to travel for USA pre season tour."

Onana was a key part of the Inter Milan team that reached the UEFA Champions League final last season. He made 41 appearances across competitions, keeping 19 clean sheets.

The goalkeeper is also very adept in his distribution with the ball at his feet. Hence, Onana could prove to be a very efficient and key player for Erik ten Hag's team.

Manchester United new signing on how Cristiano Ronaldo inspired him

Mason Mount recently completed a move from Chelsea to Manchester United. He will wear the No. 7 shirt at Old Trafford, which was previously worn by Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

Mount said that Ronaldo also inspired his free-kick technique and the way he takes spot-kicks. Speaking about the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's influence, Mount said (via the Red Devils' website):

“I was probably around 10 (note: he was nine years old). I was there in the away end, supporting my team Pompey, and was able to witness that special moment. I think that video of me taking the free-kick in training was after that day."

He added:

“So, it inspired me. And seeing that special moment at Old Trafford, I was in the away end. As I said, I was in awe of that situation and that iconic moment. So, I'd love to now replicate it.”

Mount is a very technical player and is known for his creativity. While he struggled for form during the later part of his Chelsea career, Mount will look to get back to his best at Old Trafford.

