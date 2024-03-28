"Finally, a defender", "Sign more players" - Fans react as Lionel Messi led Inter Miami sign Boca Juniors star on loan until the end of the season

Inter Miami have bolstered their defensive line with the addition of Marcelo Weigandt on loan from Boca Juniors. The 24-year-old defender will stay with Inter Miami for the remainder of the 2024 season in the MLS.

Weigandt moved to Boca Juniors back in 2019, where he played a total of 72 games, and won five titles. Inter Miami has an option to keep the Argentine defender for another season and extend his contract through 2025.

Expand Tweet

Fans had mixed reactions to Weigandt's addition, urging the club to make more signings and bolstering its roster. One fan wrote:

"Finally a defender..."

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Lionel Messi addresses departure from Barcelona; calls the change 'dificult'

Lionel Messi opened up about his departure from Barcelona back in 2021 and the difficulties he had to deal with as he joined fellow European powerhouse Paris Saint-Germain.

Messi admitted that he wasn't prepared for this change and had to start from the beginning and adapt to a new environment.

"The change was difficult when I went to PSG, because I was doing very well in Barcelona and I planned to stay there. I was not prepared to leave, everything happened very quickly, I had to rebuild my life from one day to the next. I got to know another league, another club, a new locker room. It was a change that we were not looking for and that is why it was difficult at first," Lionel Messi told The Big Time podcast, via Goal.com.

Messi also said that he was grateful for everything the Blaugrana did for him in the 18 years he spent with the club. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner is currently under contract with Inter Miami through 2025 and it remains unclear what he will do next.

Lionel Messi will be 38 years old next year and has revealed his intention to return to Barcelona before retirement, but it is unclear if this will happen in the future.