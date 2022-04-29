"Fits the bill" - John Barnes says 25-year-old Premier League forward would be a 'fantastic signing' for Arsenal

Former Premier League star John Barnes believes Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus would be an ideal fit for Arsenal.

Jesus has been in fine form for the Premier League table-toppers this season. He has scored and assisted 12 goals each from 36 appearances across all competitions for Pep Guardiola's side.

However, there are serious doubts about the Brazil international's future at the Etihad Stadium, with Manchester City tipped to sign Erling Haaland. Jesus will put an end to his association with the Citizens in the summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Arsenal interest is confirmed and serious, as per Gabriel Jesus will leave Man City in the summer, the plan is clear since months as they're working on Haaland deal and contract expires in 2023.Arsenal interest is confirmed and serious, as per @jorgenicola @David_Ornstein - but still no bid/direct talks between clubs. Gabriel Jesus will leave Man City in the summer, the plan is clear since months as they're working on Haaland deal and contract expires in 2023. 🇧🇷 #MCFCArsenal interest is confirmed and serious, as per @jorgenicola @David_Ornstein - but still no bid/direct talks between clubs. https://t.co/akinrtEy7i

Meanwhile, Arsenal are said to be interested in acquiring Jesus' services as they look to bolster their attack in the summer. The 25-year-old is also reportedly open to the idea of moving to the Emirates Stadium.

Providing his thoughts on the same, Barnes has insisted that Jesus would be a 'fantastic signing' for the Gunners. The Liverpool legend also hailed the forward's hardwood, attitude, ability to score goals and versatility. He told BonusCodeBets:

“Gabriel Jesus fits the bill of an Arsenal player. He matches the profile not just for Arsenal, but for any football club. Jesus works hard, has a great attitude, he can score goals, plays across a range of forward positions. Whether he leaves Manchester City because he wants more playing time, or not, if he goes to Arsenal, that would be a fantastic signing.”

Mikel Arteta's side have reportedly held talks with Jesus' entourage, according to The Athletic's David Ornstein. However, they are yet to begin negotiations with Manchester City over the forward's transfer.

David Ornstein @David_Ornstein Four goals for Gabriel Jesus in Man City vs Watford. With 25yo out of contract in 2023 + #AFC theathletic.com/news/arsenal-e… Four goals for Gabriel Jesus in Man City vs Watford. With 25yo out of contract in 2023 + #MCFC closing on Haaland, Arsenal exploring possibility to sign Jesus this summer. Extensive talks with striker’s reps but not yet between clubs @TheAthleticUK 🚨 Four goals for Gabriel Jesus in Man City vs Watford. With 25yo out of contract in 2023 + #MCFC closing on Haaland, Arsenal exploring possibility to sign Jesus this summer. Extensive talks with striker’s reps but not yet between clubs @TheAthleticUK #AFC theathletic.com/news/arsenal-e…

It is worth noting that Jesus has his contract with the Citizens expiring at the end of next season. It thus remains to be seen where the future lies for the Brazilian.

Arsenal boss Arteta worked with Jesus at Premier League club Manchester City

Arteta began his coaching career at Manchester City, functioning as an assistant to Guardiola. The Spaniard was with the Citizens for three years before he took charge as the Gunners boss in December 2019.

The 40-year-old helped Manchester City win two Premier League titles during his time at the Etihad Stadium. He was also a part of the Citizens team that won the FA Cup in 2018-19.

It is thus worth noting that Arteta worked with Jesus for a significant amount of time. The Spanish tactician could now take the 25-year-old to the Emirates Stadium.

