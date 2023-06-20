"Fitting with how they have operated for 20 years now" - Gary Neville blasts Glazers for 'embarrassing' Manchester United ownership situation

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has lashed out at the club's owners the Glazer family for dragging out the sale process of the club.

The Glazers placed the Premier League giants up for sale last November as they sought to 'explore strategic alternatives to enhance the club's growth'. However, seven months have passed and there is still no end in sight regarding a takeover.

It has come down to a two-horse race between Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani and INEOS chief executive Sir Jim Ratcliffe. The former made a fifth and final bid for the club worth an estimated £5.5 billion two weeks ago, per Sky Sports.

There was speculation that this offer had been accepted by the Glazers but that doesn't appear to be the case. Neville has now given his take on the long-winding sale of Manchester United and he has slammed the club's current owners, saying (via BBC's Simon Stone):

"Embarrassing. But it’s what they have done, drag everything out, always in their best interests. Fans not being updated by owners on ownership sale not good enough but fitting with how they have operated for 20 years now."

The Glazers took over the Red Devils back in 2005 but did so in a controversial fashion. They offloaded debt onto the 13-time Premier League champions which still stands to this day. Sheikh Jassim is proposing to clear the existing debt on the club which stands at £536 million, per The Mirror.

Manchester United have endured a fall from grace under the Glazers' ownership. They have failed to win the Premier League since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013. The club's transfer activity under their ownership has been notoriously poor with vast amounts of money being paid for commercial stars rather than necessary signings.

However, the Financial Times have explained why the process is taking so long and they claim that it is down to co-owner Joel Glazer. They state:

"The Glazers are very slow decision-makers who are deliberate in how they think about things. Joel takes forever on any decision he makes [and] this is a huge decision."

Still, Manchester United fans aren't being kept up to date with the sale from the club's perspective. It is becoming a farcical situation at Old Trafford.

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand wants his former side to sign Chelsea's Levi Colwill

Colwill (right) has earned an England callup.

Manchester United's transfer activity is yet to get going amid the uncertainty over the club's sale. They have been linked with several names including Napoli defender Kim Min-jae.

However, the South Korean looks set to join Bayern Munich with the Red Devils missing out, per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. United boss Erik ten Hag seems intent on signing a new defender this summer.

Rio Ferdinand already knows which defender he would like his former side to sign this summer. The England icon is urging Ten Hag to target Chelsea center-back Levi Colwill. However, he admits that its unlikely the Blues will be willing to sell (via Vibe with FIVE YouTube):

“If I could get him, my dream one would be [Levi] Colwill. But I think Chelsea are going to keep him. I think they’ve seen how good he is now.”

Colwill shone on loan at Brighton & Hove Albion this past season. He made 22 appearances across competitions, helping his side keep six clean sheets. He also chipped in with two assists.

