5 Premier League clubs set to battle to sign PSG star Hugo Ekitike - Reports

PSG forward Hugo Ekitike could be on his way to the Premier League in the near future, if the latest reports are anything to go by. According to 90Min, five different clubs from the English top flight are monitoring the player's situation at the Parc des Princes and are set enter the race to secure his signature in the winter transfer window.

As per the report, Hugo Ekitike's priority is to make an impact under Luis Enrique at PSG this season. But the attacker is said to be aware that a move to the Premier League would be his escape route should he fail to win over the Spanish tactician at the Parc des Princes in the first half of the season.

It is worth mentioning that among all his potential suitors, Crystal Palace have had the longest interest in securing the player's services. The Eagles have been tracking the Frenchman for the last couple of months and were even linked with a deadline day swoop for him but it didn't materialize.

Palace are still interested in snapping up the attacker and are looking forward to making another move for him when the transfer window reopens in January. They are joined by four Premier League clubs - Everton, Brentford, Wolves and West Ham United - in their pursuit of the player.

It goes without saying that Hugo Ekitike has found himself fall down the pecking order at PSG this season following the arrival of players like Goncalo Ramos, Bradley Barcola and Randal Kolo Muani in the summer. The Parisians initially attempted to send him to Eintracht Frankfurt as part of the Muani deal but he turned it down as he was unwilling to leave after just 12 months at the club.

The Frenchman joined PSG from Reims in 2022 and has so far made 33 appearances for the club across all competitions but only one has come this season. It remains to be seen if he ends up in the Premier League in the coming months.

Hugo Ekitike could benefit from leaving PSG for the Premier League

A move to the Premier League could be just what Hugo Ekitike needs to take his career to the next level, especially considering the caliber of clubs who are reported to be interested in his signature.

At this stage of his career, the 21-year-old needs to get enough game to further develop his skills and reach his potential. The competition for places at PSG will definitely make things difficult for him at PSG and consequently hamper his progress.

Meanwhile, joining any of these Premier League suitors would guarantee him enough playing time. A club like West Ham would even give him exposure to European football. Hence, a loan deal to any of these sides wouldn't be a bad option.