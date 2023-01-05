Hugo Ekitike explains what it's like to play alongside PSG superstars Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Hugo Ekitike has shared his experience of playing alongside the superstar trio of Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr., and Kylian Mbappe.

Ekitike, 20, joined the Parisians on loan from Stade Reims last summer and has made 11 Ligue 1 appearances this season, starting four of them. The young Frenchman has scored two goals and provided two assists in his last four league appearances for the team.

He recently spoke about how it is to play alongside Messi, Neymar, and Mbappe, highlighting that it is a great learning opportunity. Speaking to PSG TV, Etikite said:

“That’s it; I know them now. I can praise them, but we already know the players they are. I think it’s mainly a great opportunity for me because it allows me to learn even if I don’t necessarily realize it in training and it makes me a more ready player and you will soon see that on field.”

The superstar trio have been in sensational form this season for the Ligue 1 champions. Messi, Neymar and Mbappe have scored 47 goals and provided 32 assists across competitions between them this term.

Thomas Muller on facing PSG's trio of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar

Hugo Ekitike wasn't the only one to praise Paris Saint-Germain's star-studded first-choice attacking trio in recent weeks.

Bayern Munich are set to face the Parisians in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League in February. It will be a clash between two of the favorites for the trophy and the Bavarians' veteran Thomas Muller recently shared his thoughts on the tie.

The German forward admitted his admiration for PSG's front three but also showed confidence in his own side. Speaking about the Ligue 1 giants, Muller said:

"From my point of view, it is the most exciting football team in the world in offensive terms. When the top three are inspired, it's truly precious to watch them from the outside. But against us, unfortunately, their football art and power will have to take a break."

Bayern Munich were eliminated by Villarreal CF in the quarter-finals of the Champions League last season. Muller is determined to proceed into the latter stages of the competition this time around, as he said:

"I am very excited. Last year we were eliminated too early for my liking, and this year we want to do better. It goes without saying that the Champions League is important for Bayern for many reasons. It is clear that our rival in the round of 16, PSG, is a tough nut."

He added:

"I still don't know of any team in the world that likes to play against Bayern. Not even with Messi, Mbappe and Neymar in excellent shape, as has been seen recently in the World Cup."

The PSG trio haven't played together since before the FIFA World Cup, with Messi taking a break after his triumph with Argentina. They could be back together when the Parisians host Angers SCO in Ligue 1 on January 11.

