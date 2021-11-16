'Football IQ, Mount written all over it' – Chelsea fans in awe of youngster and compare him to Mason Mount

Several Chelsea players are on international duty and are representing their respective countries. Many of them are representing England.

Conor Gallagher, who is on loan at Crystal Palace from Chelsea, also played for England in their 10-0 mauling of San Marino. Interestingly, fans of the Blues compared the England debutant to Mason Mount.

The box-to-box midfielder has been absolutely phenomenal this season. He was promoted to the senior England squad from the Under-21s by international manager Gareth Southgate.

He came off the bench last night to make his senior debut for England against San Marino. The Three Lions have now qualified for next year's World Cup after their victory.

A selection of Chelsea supporters expressed their admiration for Gallagher. A magnificent piece of skill by him in the second half not only resulted in Dante Rossi being sent off. It also allowed England to score via a beautifully executed set piece.

Chelsea fans believe Gallagher should try and earn a place in Thomas Tuchel's 11 in the same way Mason Mount has.

Here's how the fans reacted:

Will Conor Gallagher be able to earn a starting position at Chelsea the same way Mason Mount has?

Gallagher had been training with Chelsea's main squad before he was sent out on another loan. The 21-year-old was loaned to West Bromwich Albion last season and was perhaps the only standout for the relegated club.

He has already netted four goals and registered two assists for the Eagles this season. His ability to win duels in the middle of the park and retain possession has caught the eye of fans and pundits.

His work rate and charisma make him a perfect fit for Tuchel's Blues. It's safe to say that his playing style is pretty similar to Mason Mount's.

Chelsea have been hunting for goals from midfield for as long as fans can remember. While Jorginho, N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic are brilliant technicians, they don't have the pedigree to score consistently.

This has allowed Mason Mount to play his natural attacking game, with the aforementioned players supporting the back-line.

Conor Gallagher's addition will bolster Chelsea's squad to an unrivaled level. His powerful darts in the box make him the perfect outfit for the Blues and also remind fans of a young Frank Lampard.

