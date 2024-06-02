"Football isn’t a fairytale" - Borussia Dortmund send message on social media after losing UCL final to Real Madrid

Borussia Dortmund posted a heartfelt message for fans following their defeat to Real Madrid in the champions League final. The German side had a magical run to the final, but could not over the final hurdle and lift the title.

Dortmund were most neutrals dark horse for the competition and they duly delivered in the tournament. The Bundesliga side took the time out to thank their fans for sharing the in the journey to London with them, posting on Z former know as Twitter:

Expand Tweet

Trending

"Football isn’t a fairytale and there aren’t always happy endings. Our story continues, and we couldn’t do it without your support. Our Yellow Wonderwall through it all. Thank you💛”

Given different opposition, Dortmund could have potentially come out on top in the Champions League final. However, they went up against the big bad wolf of the competition, Real Madrid.

Their fans will however hold on to find memories of their run to Wembley, their 2-0 aggregate win over Paris Saint-Germain will particularly live long in their memories. Edin Terzic will be proud of his team and their achievements and will hope they can make another Champions League final soon and even win the tournament.

Borussia Dortmund and the magical road to the Champions League final against Real Madrid

Despite falling at the final step against Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund can be proud of their Champions League journey this season. The Bundesliga side were often disparated in the competition, but proved their doubters wrong to come within one game of winning the whole thing.

Their journey started in what was christened the group of death where they faced giants Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan and Newcastle United. Despite not being favored to make it through the group, BVB were exceptional in the group stage. The Rhine outfit came out too of their tough group, three points clear of group favorites PSG.

With only one loss under their belt, they faced a second places team in the round of 16 in PSV Eindhoven. A 3-1 victory on Aggregate had doubters writing them off for their quarterfinal clash against Atletico Madrid.

A 2-1 loss in Madrid was their second loss of the tournament, but it would prove their last until the final. In the second leg, the famed yellow wall surged their team to a convincing 4-2 victory over Los Rojibalncos.

The semifinals offered familiar opposition in PSG, Again doubters wrote BVB off to their detriment. A commanding display over two legs saw them winners home and away to make it to the final with a 2-0 score on Aggregate.

They would fall to Real Madrid in the final, but Borussia Dortmund can be proud of their team and performance. The German side will hope to build on their performance and return to another Champions League final as soon as possible.