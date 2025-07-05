“Football needs your talent” - Neymar sends message to Jamal Musiala after Bayern Munich star picks up horror injury in 2-0 loss to PSG

Neymar has sent a message to Jamal Musiala after the Bayern Munich star broke his ankle in the loss to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the FIFA Club World Cup. The German star was involved in a collision with Gianluigi Donnarumma just before halftime in their quarter-final clash on Saturday and was stretchered off the pitch.

Neymar posted a quick message for Musiala on Instagram, wishing him a quick recovery. The Brazilian wants to see the Bayern Munich star return to the pitch soon and captioned it:

"Hope you recover quickly and shine again! Football needs your talent. Força"

Bayern sporting director Max Eberl spoke to the media after the match and confirmed that it was a lower leg injury. He admitted that the injury was unfortunate and pointed out that it was unintentional from the Italian goalkeeper. He said (via iMiaSanMia):

"When Donnarumma jump onto Jamal Musiala's lower leg while sprinting, weighing 100 kg, there's a high risk of something happening... I don't think he did it intentionally, but he wasn't being considerate!"

Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany also spoke about the injury and said (via iMiaSanMia):

"It was emotional. Of course it didn't look good. I hope it's not too bad, but it didn't look good. I hope he'll [Jamal Musiala] have the best possible recovery."

Bayern lost 2-0 against a nine-man PSG. Kompany hinted that the loss was down to the injury and the referee, and added:

"I'm not someone that complains about that. It's a fact and it happened, but our fight is to make sure before the season that it doesn't happen. We need to stay calm and objective. To be honest, you also need luck. We couldn't do anything about Musiala's injury today. You can always have everything under control. It's a pity."

Neymar is currently with Santos and has extended his stay at the Brazilian club. The former PSG man left the Ligue 1 side for Al Hilal in 2023. However, he moved back to his home country earlier this year after terminating his contract with the Saudi Pro League side.

Neymar's former PSG teammate sends message to Jamal Musiala

Achraf Hakimi spoke to the media about Jamal Musiala and admitted that it looked like a serious injury. Neymar's former teammate sent support to the German star and said (via iMiaSanMia):

"I think it was a serious injury. I send him all my support. I hope he'll be back soon and we'll soon see him on the pitch again"

Neymar's former side, PSG, made it to the FIFA Club World Cup semifinal after a 2-0 win over Bayern Munich. They will face Real Madrid or Borussia Dortmund next in the tournament.

