"Football is now a commercialised industry" - John Barnes feels Erik ten Hag needs complete control to succeed at Manchester United

Former Premier League striker John Barnes has stressed the need for Ajax boss Erik ten Hag to be given full power at Manchester United should he be hired by the Red Devils.

The Old Trafford outfit are currently in the process of hiring a long-term replacement for their previous permanent manager Ole Gunner Solskjaer. There have been suggestions that Ten Hag is the frontrunner for the job, with the Dutchman said to have already been interviewed by the club.

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls



Just maybe it's done but Man Utd respectfully waiting for Ajax to conclude their title race SkySports saying there's been a "dialogue" between Man Utd and Erik ten Hag on how to handle his possible announcement in terms of timing and presentation.Just maybe it's done but Man Utd respectfully waiting for Ajax to conclude their title race SkySports saying there's been a "dialogue" between Man Utd and Erik ten Hag on how to handle his possible announcement in terms of timing and presentation.Just maybe it's done but Man Utd respectfully waiting for Ajax to conclude their title race 👀 https://t.co/aTXljfBHLb

However, former Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal has warned Ten Hag about joining the Premier League giants. The Netherlands boss labeled the Red Devils a 'commercial club' and suggested that his fellow countryman should think twice before taking up the job.

Addressing Van Gaal's statements, Barnes claimed that all football clubs are commercial today. The Premier League great, though, feels Ten Hag needs to be given full control of the team if he is to succeed at Manchester United. He told BonusBetCodes:

"Every football club is a commercial club these days, football is now a commercialized industry. The most important thing for Manchester United’s new manager is that they are given full power."

"Maybe Louis Van Gaal meant in his comments about Erik ten Hag that commercial activities will take precedence over football decisions that are made and then taken out of his hands. That shouldn’t happen at a football club, and it would be wrong to do so."

“Van Gaal probably meant that Ten Hag has to be at a club in which he is totally in control over all footballing matters. He feels that Erik won’t be given that option at United, and he’s advising him that any club he goes to, that what should actually happen.”

UtdPlug @UtdPlug Ajax granted Erik ten Hag permission for his formal discussion with Ajax granted Erik ten Hag permission for his formal discussion with #MUFC to take place and have not been obstructive to the process. @SkySportsNews ✅ Ajax granted Erik ten Hag permission for his formal discussion with #MUFC to take place and have not been obstructive to the process. @SkySportsNews 🔴🇳🇱

Ten Hag has been in charge of Ajax since December 2017. He has since then led the side to two Eredivisie titles. The Dutch tactician is hopeful of winning his third league title with the Amsterdam giants this season as the club enjoy a two-point lead at the top of the table.

Ten Hag not the only one under consideration at Manchester United

The Red Devils have interviewed two other candidates after holding talks with Ten Hag. However, the names of those managers are yet to be known.

Manchester United have been linked with a host of managers recently. Paris Saint-Germain's Mauricio Pochettino, Spain's Luis Enrique and Sevilla's Julen Lopetegui are all said to be in the mix for the job at Old Trafford.

Edited by Dakir Mohammed Thanveer