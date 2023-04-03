“Football is a team sport, it’s not just for one player” - Argentina World Cup star Nicolas Tagliafico responds to PSG fans booing Lionel Messi

Argentina and Lyon star Nicolas Tagliafico has hit back at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans for booing Lionel Messi, insisting that his compatriot should not be singled out.

Ligue 1 giants PSG welcomed Lyon to the Parc des Princes for their league clash on Sunday night (2 April). Before kick-off, Lionel Messi was subjected to jeers, with fans booing and showing discontent when his name was announced in the line-up to face Lyon. It marked the second consecutive time that the Argentina superstar was booed at home, with the first instance taking place ahead of a 2-0 defeat to Rennes in March.

Like the clash against Rennes, Messi and Co. failed to live up to their billing, succumbing to a 1-0 defeat to Lyon. Tagliafico, who impressed at left-back as Lyon beat PSG, reacted to home fans’ contempt toward his compatriot, claiming that the entire team should be blamed for their woes.

He said after the game (via @AlbicelesteTalk):

“Football is a team sport, it’s not just for one player.”

Lionel Messi has received criticism for cutting a frustrating figure in the Parisians’ Champions League Round-of-16 exit to Bayern Munich. The Argentine superstar looked out of ideas, especially at the Allianz Arena, as the French outfit fell to a 3-0 aggregate defeat.

The 35-year-old has also been heavily linked with a move away from the Parc des Princes. He has been claimed to have turned down renewal proposals from the Ligue 1 leaders and is currently in talks with Barcelona over a possible return to Catalonia.

Lionel Messi put in a decent shift in PSG’s defeat to Lyon

While he failed to make a telling impact in Sunday’s 1-0 defeat to Lyon, Lionel Messi was arguably PSG’s best performer on the night. Playing 90 minutes, the Argentina icon completed 54 passes with 81% accuracy, created an impressive five chances, and dispatched three shots, with one landing on target.

Messi played 11 passes into the final third, completed five of six attempted crosses, pulled off four dribbles, and even won two tackles. Unfortunately, his strike partner Kylian Mbappe was not on his wavelength, with the Frenchman often failing to get on the end of Messi’s deliveries. The 24-year-old lodged only one shot on target, that, too, from outside the box.

