“Footballing brains of primary school lunchtime players” – England fans rip apart 2 ‘useless’ players after 0-0 draw with USA in FIFA World Cup game

England fans ripped apart Mason Mount and Raheem Sterling for their performances against the USA in the FIFA World Cup.

Both Mount and Sterling started for the Three Lions in the game against Gregg Berhalter's team. The clash ended in a stalemate, with neither team able to break the deadlock.

Fans ripped Sterling and Mount apart. With Phil Foden, Marcus Rashford, and more on the bench, the frustration is understandable.

Sterling got on the scoresheet for Gareth Southgate's team in their opening game against Iran. However, he was rather ineffective against the USA.

Fans vented their frustration on Twitter, and here are some of the best reactions after England's FIFA World Cup draw:

mo💋 @222mopsmoke Grealish doing more in a couple minutes than sterling has this whole game Grealish doing more in a couple minutes than sterling has this whole game

Caiden Forbes⚒️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @CaidenForbes_ Sterling and Mount have the footballing brains of primary school lunchtime players Sterling and Mount have the footballing brains of primary school lunchtime players

IMO PUNTER🤴🏽 @ImoPunter Sterling now an average player



Zero for Me 🙄🙄🙄 Sterling now an average player Zero for Me 🙄🙄🙄

🌟🇧🇷 @xahsss Chelsea really have to deal with mount and sterling every week Chelsea really have to deal with mount and sterling every week

Naldo @NaldoUtd Sterling and Mount have no business starting for a nation trying to win a world cup, they’re terrible players Sterling and Mount have no business starting for a nation trying to win a world cup, they’re terrible players

John ⚽️ @john___johnnn Mount is useless

Sterling is useless

Southgate shouldn’t have taken saka out Mount is useless Sterling is useless Southgate shouldn’t have taken saka out

FRICKY DICKY 🇬🇭❤ @Franknaro7 You have Foden and Rashford but you are playing Mount and Sterling. Southgate is not a serious coach You have Foden and Rashford but you are playing Mount and Sterling. Southgate is not a serious coach 😐

Uni+ed @UtdPositive Well that was pathetic. Sterling and Mount offered nothing. Well that was pathetic. Sterling and Mount offered nothing.

Gareth Southgate's side now have four points on the board from their first two games in Qatar.

Despite the draw, they remain at the top of the group and will face Wales on November 30 for the penultimate game of the group stages.

The United States, meanwhile, will clash against Asian powerhouse Iran next.

Gareth Southgate said England won't be dragged into a virtue signalling contest during the 2022 FIFA World Cup

England v USA: Group B - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Speaking to the media ahead of the game against the USA, Gareth Southgate addressed the controversy surrounding the wearing of One Love armbands.

While he said that England wants to show their protest for LGBTQ rights, they won't be dragged into a contest regarding the same.

He said (via The Telegraph):

“I noticed the Danish coach speaking after their game and he felt he hadn’t got enough bandwidth to deal with the football, I think that’s the risk that we’re all running. I’m quite comfortable with our position and I think we should be confident in what we stand for."

He continued:

"What we think we can affect. There was a plan [before Iran], we weren’t able to carry out. What do we do now? Do we all try to out-do each other on a gesture that might actually be…however we do it, probably won’t be enough. Probably could be criticised."

Southgate added:

“Do we make a better video than Australia? That would be difficult because it was brilliantly done. Do we have to come up with a better gesture than Germany did? We want to support the LGBTQ community in particular and recognise that a lot of those people aren’t here with us, and we wanted them here with us."

