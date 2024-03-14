"For me everything is clear" - Barcelona superstar confirms he will stay at the club despite exit speculations

Robert Lewandowski has confirmed that he will stay at Barcelona for the time being amidst rumors linking him with a move away from the club.

A report by Mundo Deportivo (via BeSoccer) recently claimed that Saudi Arabian clubs are circling Lewandowski. His deal expires only in the summer of 2026, having penned a four-year contract in 2022 after leaving Bayern Munich.

The Polish icon has now confirmed that he will be staying at Spotify Camp Nou beyond the summer transfer window. He told Tomasz Wlodarczyk of Polish outlet Meczyki.pl, via @FabrizioRomano on X:

"It’s clear for me, I’m gonna stay at Barcelona next season. One day somebody writes one thing, next day it is completely opposite. For me everything is clear."

The 35-year-old had a stellar debut season in Catalonia, scoring 33 goals and providing eight assists in 46 games across competitions. While he is still among the goals this term, he now averages a goal every two games for Barcelona, having scored 19 times in 38 matches this season.

Lewandowski's form in LaLiga hasn't been impressive by his high standards. He has scored in just five out of his last 20 league appearances, raising concerns if he can still be a reliable outlet for goals in Xavi Hernandez's set-up.

Vitor Roque is also a centre-forward option for the Spanish manager after he joined the senior team in January for a €40 million fee. The 18-year-old Brazilian has scored twice in 10 appearances across competitions so far for his new club.

Robert Lewandowski on his mindset after latest Barcelona exploits

Barcelona went into the second leg of their UEFA Champions League last-16 match against Napoli on March 12 with the scoreline tied at 1-1.

The Catalan giants raced to a 2-0 lead on the night within 17 minutes courtesy of goals from Fermin Lopez and Joao Cancelo. Amir Rrahmani's 30th-minute strike pulled Napoli back into the tie before Robert Lewandowski restored his team's two-goal lead seven minutes from time.

After the match, 'Lewa' talked to the reporters about his mindset amidst his poor goal-scoring run and said, via BarcaUniversal:

"Whenever I shoot on goal, I gain confidence, even if I miss. I tell myself: ‘Okay, that’s another chance.’ I get more desire. If I don’t get the ball I get internally frustrated."

This was Lewandowski's first goal in four matches and he will now hope that he can continue that form when Barcelona take on Atletico Madrid in the league on March 17.