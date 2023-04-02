"For me it is a joy" - Barcelona manager Xavi heaps praises on player for superb performance in 4-0 win over Elche

Xavi Hernandez was happy to see Ansu Fati on the scoresheet for Barcelona as they swatted Elche aside by a 4-0 scoreline in La Liga yesterday (1 April).

Fati received the ball from Ferran Torres around the halfway line and dribbled his way into the attacking third to score from a powerful right-footed cross-shot from outside the box. The goal came amidst uncertainty surrounding his future at Spotify Camp Nou.

The 20-year-old's father-cum-agent, Bori Fati, recently slammed Barcelona for not affording more playing time to his son. He threatened to take Ansu Fati to another club but clarified that the player wanted to stay at Barca.

Xavi, who asked Fati for patience regarding his minutes with the senior team earlier this year, was asked to give his verdict on the Spaniard's goal after the game. He said (h/t AS):

"Goals always give forwards confidence. Today went perfectly because all three scored. Ansu has finished exhausted. Apart from the goal, how he has worked for the team. That's the good thing for me. The people who needed the goals have done it and for me it is a joy."

Robert Lewandowski opened the scoring in the 20th minute before Fati scored 11 minutes after the restart. The Polish superstar added another to his tally 10 minutes later, with Torres wrapping up the scoreline in the 70th minute.

Fati was taken off in the 84th minute to hand 19-year-old academy midfielder Aleix Garrido his first senior appearance for the club. This was just his 10th La Liga start this season, with 15 more appearances coming from the bench.

Xavi 'happy' after Barcelona's comfortable win over Elche

Xavi Hernandez said he was happy that Barcelona secured a comfortable 4-0 win over Elche with some of the fringe players also getting first-team minutes.

Barca boss Xavi (L).

Barca kept 60% of the ball and managed six shots on target as compared to the hosts' two. They never looked like throwing away their lead once Robert Lewandowski fired them in front midway through the first half.

The win meant the Catalan giants ended the day 15 points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid in the league table. Xavi's men have 71 points from 27 games, but Los Blancos have a game in hand.

The Barcelona boss said, via the aforementioned source:

"It was a good match for us, from start to finish. I'm happy for the team in general. That footballers who do not participate too much play and it turns out well is a joy. We slept at fifteen points and it is very important."

Sergi Roberto, Eric Garcia and Ansu Fati were all handed rare La Liga starts in the win against Elche.

